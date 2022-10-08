Transcript of the audio interview with Wyatt Beaulieu:
Chris Detwiler: Hey everyone, Chris Detwiler here with The Keene Sentinel. I’ve got Wyatt Beaulieu on the line. He’s a senior at ConVal Regional High School and the goalie on the boys soccer team. He’s our most recent Sentinel Player of the Week. Wyatt, you had only one game during the week of voting. It was the 5-0 win over Sanborn, so we’ll start with that game. Take me through what was clicking for you in net. You got the shutout there and the offense was clicking, but take me through that game and what you saw?
Wyatt Beaulieu: We knew coming into the game that it was one that we should win, and it was one that we should keep a clean sheet on. That was our biggest goal, I think, was not letting a crack show. I think I played my part, but I think the biggest part, or the biggest reason that we came out of that game with no goals was the back line and the midfielders just keeping everything together, not letting anything through, making my job really easy.
Chris: Great, yeah, it’s always nice to have that back line there and I know we talked about that after the Hollis game as well. Also a shutout for you. Both Hollis games, actually, were shutouts for you. And you guys are on this eight-game win streak and I think seven out of the eight games have been shutouts so what is just clicking for, specifically this defensive unit: yourself, the backline, the midfielders. What is just clicking for this overall group to be able to consistently be putting up goose eggs for your opponents?
Wyatt: I think it’s starts from the back. Really communicating with the players in front of me and making sure everyone knows what’s going on. Making sure they know where attackers are, seeing through-runs, making sure everything’s holding together. And then the players in front of me are just really strong. At the beginning of the season, we let up a couple goals, then we sort of got used to the flow of play. We fell into our groove and since then, I think we’ve really gained a lot of confidence. Everyone on the back line has tightened everything up. We make very few mistakes. We have a very physical back line. They’re very strong. They don’t let anyone outmuscle them. And they’re fast, which is huge for chasing down anything that squeaks through.
Chris: You touched on the confidence of this group. Maybe you can expand on that a little more and tell me more about what is creating this confidence across the board, up and down the roster. It seems like every single game that I either talk to some of the players or your coach, confidence is always the word that comes up in one way or another. What is it about this group that has created so much confidence in what you guys are doing on the field?
Wyatt: I think a lot of it is based on our skill, of course. Everyone knows we are a very, very good team and it’s just sort of believing in yourself. And in seasons where we haven’t done as well, we haven’t been able to show how good we are. I think after the beginning of the season, coming out with a positive record, we knew how strong we were and then we used that and defined ourselves as a strong team. Shutout after shutout has snowballed our confidence into being where it is now, where we just believe in our abilities and believe in the rest of the players on the field that they can do what they need to do, and we can do what we need to do and we all just know that we’re capable of doing what it takes to win.
Chris: So, 10-2 this season, we mentioned the eight-game win streak that you guys are on, you’re on top of the Division II standings. Is it fair to say championship or bust at this point, or is that a little bit too much?
Wyatt: I mean, knock on wood, but it’s definitely in our sights. We absolutely think that it’s there. It’s there for the taking. I think if we can continue with how we’ve been playing, continue with confidence — we’ve used that word a lot — but continue with our confidence, continue with our goal scoring, our defense, then it’s right there. We just have to end the season strong, and I think it really is championship or bust.
Chris: Ok, great. Well, congrats again and good luck against Milford next week.
