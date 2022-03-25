Kristin Brooks is something of a matchmaker, not for affairs of the heart, but for professional development.
Her job is to connect Keene State College students with businesses offering internships. The young person gets a foot in the door for a possible career opportunity, and the company gets access to a potential future employee at a time when labor demand exceeds supply.
“An internship is a great way for students to find out what they like, also what they don’t like,” Brooks said. “And this is a low-stakes opportunity for the employer to find out if it is the right match for them.”
As internship coordinator for the college, she coaches students on best practices that could make them successful in the professional world.
“Some of the soft skills are important, like showing up on time and practicing good communication,” she said.
“But I really think the No. 1 thing that sticks out in the advice I give to students is, 'Be eager to learn, be eager to ask questions and to jump in and share an idea.'"
Brooks said the college’s Career Services center works with students to identify career paths for the major they have chosen. Best practice is to start thinking about those paths well before graduation, and then get an internship to gain some real-world experience.
Brooks has helped find internship opportunities for students in majors including computer science, English, biology, human performance, journalism, business management, psychology, public health, sustainable product design and innovation and sociology.
The transition from academic life to full-time employment can be challenging for many students.
“We take a look at the student, we work with them, we meet with them as many times as they need,” Brooks said. “We also work really well with our alumni population, connecting students to alumni in the field that they are interested in.”
The high demand for workers in today's economy tends to benefit college graduates, Brooks added.
“It is a shopper’s market, or a graduate’s market in a sense,” she said.
After college, some students return home to live with family or friends while they look for a job. Brooks works to sell the Monadnock Region as a good place to live and start a career.
“This region is really important to me and I want to see it grow and thrive and I think a lot of that encompasses keeping, retaining and recruiting a young workforce,” she said.
Brooks, 33, is part of that young workforce.
She is a graduate of Keene State College, which she attended after going to Londonderry High School. Her undergraduate degree is in elementary education and psychology.
Brooks spent some time teaching before returning to academia and earning a master’s degree in leadership and human resources from Northeastern University in Boston.
She worked in the human resources department of a large financial firm in Boston before moving to southern Vermont to work in workforce development. She has been in her present role for about three years.
Brooks and her husband, Josh, a lieutenant with the Keene Fire Department, have a 2-year-old son, Emmitt, and live in Surry. Brooks is also active in the Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce and the Keene State Alumni Association.
Louise Ewing, an academic and career adviser at Keene State, nominated Brooks for the Trendsetter Award.
“She motivates students, gets them excited by possibilities, and helps them to successfully follow through on opportunities,” Ewing said in her nomination letter. “Her work with employers focuses on identifying their needs and helping them effectively connect with students and faculty.”