WESTMINSTER, Vt. — On a damp, gray February morning, Crystal Card’s office is a spot of warmth on a Westminster hillside.
Sitting among bright-yellow furniture and delicate prints hanging on the walls, Card is quick-to-laugh, energetic and unwaveringly dedicated to giving back to rural communities she says have given her so much.
“I think that oftentimes — at least the message that I got growing up — was that you needed to leave in order to be successful,” Card, 28, said. “And I think that’s really unfortunate, because I think it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy, right? If all the people that have drive and all the people that have the privilege and opportunity to get an education and to gain professional skills leave a community, then there’s no way for that community to flourish.”
The Swanzey resident is quick to name the people and programs who helped her find success. From Susie Margraf, a mentor from the Keene State College Upward Bound program, to a community of first-generation students at Smith College, to strangers on the streets of West Bengal, India coming to her aid when she was visibly lost and confused, Card has found sources of light and guidance in each chapter of her life. And for the last few years, she’s been joyfully paying it forward.
Card is an admissions coordinator at Kurn Hattin, a residential school for kids age 5 to 15. Children from across the Northeast enroll at Kurn Hattin for a wide variety of reasons, Card said, such as their families feeling their neighborhood isn’t the safest place for kids, or their parents having a difficult work schedule. It’s Card's job to seek out families and children who could benefit from Kurn Hattin.
“Our children are the most wonderful people you’ll ever meet,” said Card, who has worked at the school since 2019. “...I think the kids at Kurn Hattin have this really beautiful ability to persevere and this really beautiful perspective on life.”
And it seems Card shares those qualities. Self-described as “obliviously plucky,” the Winchester native grew up in a low-income household, but took advantage of different programs designed to help students like her succeed.
In middle school, Card became involved with Winchester A.C.C.E.S.S. (All Children Cared for, Educated, Supported and Successful), which provides afterschool programs, clubs and programs to help Winchester students.
Then, as a freshman at Keene High School, she joined Upward Bound, a program designed to help first-generation and low-income students navigate everything from SAT prep, to applying for financial aid and knowing what to expect from college classes.
“I am where I am, I’ve had the opportunities I’ve had, I’ve gotten to travel the world because of a countless number of unnamed people who have offered me guidance and support and kindness throughout my entire life,” Card said. “And I would love to be one of those people for the children I work with or for the people I encounter and serve.”
After completing her degree at Smith College in 2016 — where she studied English with a focus on post-colonial literature — she spent a service year working for the Upward Bound program at Northfield Mount Hermon in Gill, Mass., and as a teen coordinator for Winchester A.C.C.E.S.S. Then, after returning from her year as a Fulbright grantee in India, where she taught English to students ranging from 2nd to 9th grade, she served on the board of directors for A.C.C.E.S.S. and returned to Northfield Mount Hermon as a summer faculty member for the Upward Bound program.
In her role at Kurn Hattin, Card is drawing from her diverse experience. Only a few months into her time at Kurn Hattin, she founded and became chair of the organization's Equity Committee. The committee provides learning opportunities for staff, including trainings to support transgender and non-binary youth, and for caring for textured hair to better help students of color. For students, the committee organizes cultural literacy days for them to dive into a particular culture. Naturally, Card organized a program about India, and even had her Hindi instructor and his wife in India Zoom in to talk to students.
“The kids want this stuff,” she said. “They’re starving to know about the rest of the world.”
Kim Fine, a colleague who nominated Card for the Trendsetter Award, describes her as a problem-solver, a leader, and a “staunch advocate for children and families.” Card writes articles about equity topics for the Kurn Hattin’s newsletter and has been involved with summer programming for students, but it’s her readiness to always go above and beyond for those she’s serving that make her such an asset, Fine said.
"Regardless of the problem ahead, Crystal is the person you always want on your team!" Fine wrote in her nomination letter. "People seek her out for all sorts of things that are not within her job description and it doesn't matter, she willingly helps and does whatever she can."
And that willingness is a central part of who Card is, Fine says.
"Crystal follows the philosophy that service is the rent we pay for our room on this Earth," she wrote.
For Card, it comes down to following her passions.
“I really love this community,” she said. “And I think that so much work needs to be done in our own towns, our own communities, and we need to recognize the strengths that are here and the people that are here that are committed to making a difference and to building a better life for their community.”