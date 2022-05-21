We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Hometown: Born and raised Neston, England; Peterborough resident for about 20 years
Family: Husband, Craig Fraley, recreation director for the town of Amherst; son Ben, 15, a freshman at ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough; daughter Kate, 12, a 6th-grader at South Meadow School in Peterborough
Occupation: Assistant principal at Jaffrey Grade School and Rindge Memorial School; incoming principal at RMS, effective July 1
Education: Bachelor’s degree in law and business from Bradford University in England in 1998; master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Keene State College in 2003; an educational leadership certification from Keene State in 2013
Question: What keeps you motivated to work in education?
Answer: “The kids. When you walk into work, and you see them, and they’re like, ‘Hey Mrs. Fraley!’ And they want to tell you things and they want to share, and they’re excited to be here and they’re excited to learn and they’re excited to have you be a part of it.”
Question: What was the advice your father (Pete Barton) shared about his career in education?
Answer: “My dad was very clear with us as we were kids, with lots of family being in education, he was very clear that it’s a job, it’s a profession that you only go into if you truly feel you can make a difference. You don’t become an educator for the vacation or the time off or those kinds of things. You do it because you truly think you can make a difference. ... This is not an easy career, and so you do it because you want to make a difference. You do it because you want to work hard.”