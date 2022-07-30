Building Baba Yaga-esque structures

Sean Flemming stands outside Hannah Grimes Marketplace in Keene, where he sells his work, on Thursday afternoon. Flemming was asked to include wizard huts and crystal fairy wands in his collection for Keene Wizarding Week.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Age: 58

Hometown: Born in Manchester and raised in Keene and Peterborough; lived in Swanzey for 20 years before moving to Washington state in 2010; returned to the Monadnock Region in 2019, where he lives in Stoddard for half the year and Keene the other half.

Tim Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @timmnail.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.