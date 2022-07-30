Sean Flemming stands outside Hannah Grimes Marketplace in Keene, where he sells his work, on Thursday afternoon. Flemming was asked to include wizard huts and crystal fairy wands in his collection for Keene Wizarding Week.
Hometown: Born in Manchester and raised in Keene and Peterborough; lived in Swanzey for 20 years before moving to Washington state in 2010; returned to the Monadnock Region in 2019, where he lives in Stoddard for half the year and Keene the other half.
Family: Parents, Donald and Paula Flemming, of Stoddard; brother Greg Flemming, of Acton, Mass.
Occupation: Artist, retired audio engineer
Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Keene State College; master’s degree in art therapy from Hofstra University in Long Island, N.Y.
Hobbies: Remixing music, golfing with his dad, foraging for natural materials
Question: Would you be open to teaching others about your craft?
Answer: “At some point I think, because I think I have enough knowledge to really teach somebody to navigate through the hoops I had to, kind of blindly figuring things out. Once you gain a certain amount of specific knowledge and can pass that on, why keep it to yourself?
Question: You mentioned you use saws from Japan in your work; have you traveled anywhere else?
Answer: “I’ve been to many, many places, like Sweden, Estonia, Russia and Poland, all parts of Canada and all over the United States. In Russia, I just went to St. Petersburg, but my old relatives lived somewhere else.”
Tim Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @timmnail.
