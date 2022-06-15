We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Hometown: Lives in West Keene; born in Mabee, Zimbabwe
Family: Father (deceased), John Khumbula; mother, Juliet Khumbula; brothers Tanaka and Joshua Khumbula; half-sisters Rejoice and Zviko Masonga
Occupation: Keene State student and incoming mentor at the college's Upward Bound program
Education: Undergraduate at Keene State College, majoring in physics
Hobbies: Chess, running, biking, soccer
Question: What should Americans know about Zimbabwe?
Answer: "First, Americans should know that Zimbabweans don’t have basic needs — the things that Americans take for granted or have access to. For example, water. We have to walk miles and miles to get water [in Zimbabwe]. Where I lived we had to go six kilometers [about 3.5 miles] to get water … sometimes you go days without bathing to save water for cooking and drinking … Also the kind of freedom that Americans have. Zimbabwe is a [democracy] in black and white [on paper] but not practically democratic. You can’t say anything and still be safe. Americans should be able to appreciate what they have."