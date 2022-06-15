Age: 22

Hometown: Lives in West Keene; born in Mabee, Zimbabwe

Family: Father (deceased), John Khumbula; mother, Juliet Khumbula; brothers Tanaka and Joshua Khumbula; half-sisters Rejoice and Zviko Masonga

Occupation: Keene State student and incoming mentor at the college's Upward Bound program

Education: Undergraduate at Keene State College, majoring in physics

Hobbies: Chess, running, biking, soccer

Question: What should Americans know about Zimbabwe?

Answer: "First, Americans should know that Zimbabweans don’t have basic needs — the things that Americans take for granted or have access to. For example, water. We have to walk miles and miles to get water [in Zimbabwe]. Where I lived we had to go six kilometers [about 3.5 miles] to get water … sometimes you go days without bathing to save water for cooking and drinking … Also the kind of freedom that Americans have. Zimbabwe is a [democracy] in black and white [on paper] but not practically democratic. You can’t say anything and still be safe. Americans should be able to appreciate what they have."

