Age: 60

Hometown: Born in Lincoln County, N.M.; longtime Keene resident; has a winter home in Albuquerque, N.M.

Family: Husband, John Tasoulas; daughter Piper Tasoulas and son Mack Tasoulas

Occupation: Director of the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition

Education: B.A. in political science from Colorado College; post-graduate work in communications at the University of New Mexico

Question: Why do you think it’s so important that communities stay connected with their local food system?

Answer: “Healthy people create healthier economies in society. Having access to food is one of the most empowering things we can do. It touches all aspects.”

