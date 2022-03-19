At a glance: Roe-Ann Tasoulas By Hunter Oberst Sentinel Staff Anika CLARK Mar 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Age: 60Hometown: Born in Lincoln County, N.M.; longtime Keene resident; has a winter home in Albuquerque, N.M.Family: Husband, John Tasoulas; daughter Piper Tasoulas and son Mack TasoulasOccupation: Director of the Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition Education: B.A. in political science from Colorado College; post-graduate work in communications at the University of New MexicoQuestion: Why do you think it’s so important that communities stay connected with their local food system?Answer: “Healthy people create healthier economies in society. Having access to food is one of the most empowering things we can do. It touches all aspects.” Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8585, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Tasoulas Roe-ann Tasoulas Food University Education Farm N.m. Political Science B.a. Anika CLARK Follow Anika CLARK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Find previews and results of your town and school district meetings here! Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.