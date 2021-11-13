Occupation: Optical engineer; also chairman of the Cheshire County Democrats, a volunteer position
Education: Bachelor of science in physics from the City University of New York; masters and Ph.D. in electro-optical engineering, University of Dayton in Ohio
Hometown: Born and raised in Bangladesh; Keene resident since 2012
Family: son Oni Saleh, a sophomore at the University of Vermont in Burlington; daughter Aditi Saleh, a senior at Keene High
On his vision for the world and why it aligns with the Democratic Party:
“Growing up in Bangladesh, I have seen sort of the prejudice and discrimination at a really personal level ... But I know if you can have those kinds of prejudices removed, the world is a better place. People look for excuses, whether it is language or religion. There’s a tribalism, and many of the political ideals are based on tribalism. And I think the Democratic Party in recent years tried to break away from them and tried to promote a world where there’s a more ... equal playing field and opportunity that is offered to people of all communities and backgrounds, whether it’s social justice or your fiscal independence and opportunity for and access to education. These are the issues that can ideally promote a just and egalitarian society.”