Hometown: Born and raised in Kalamazoo, Mich.; Peterborough resident since 2016
Family: Partner, Bridget Beirne, a longtime off-Broadway and Peterborough Players actress who is also the theater’s marketing director
Occupation: Artistic director of the Peterborough Players
Education: Studied piano at Western Michigan University; graduated from North Carolina School of the Arts Professional Actor Training program
Credits: Starred as both Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt in the two-man autobiographical play “2 Pianos, 4 Hands” for more than 700 performances; has also directed. Other director highlights include “Beehive” at the Maltz in Jupiter, Fla., “A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline” at the Fiddlehead Theatre Company in Boston and “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” at The Cape Playhouse in Dennis, Mass.; directed and starred in numerous performances at the Peterborough Players over the past decade, and has had roles in dozens of productions from coast to coast
Question: Last year, your first as artistic director, you navigated “The Grand Reboot” in the middle of the pandemic by directing performances of “Our Town” outside in downtown Peterborough and building an outdoor stage (named Elsewhere) on the Players grounds. What was that like?
Answer: “Totally insane and incredibly challenging. We decided everything had to be outdoors. We were making it up as we went along, and so was everyone else in the world. But the season was totally successful from a performance standpoint. ... As cool as that was, we knew we needed to be back inside this year. We knew this is where the spirit of the theater is — it’s in this barn.”