American League

East

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;84;50;.627;—

NY Yankees;77;56;.579;6.5

Boston;77;59;.566;8.0

Toronto;70;62;.530;13.0

Baltimore;41;91;.311;42.0

Central

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Chi White Sox;79;55;.590;—

Cleveland;66;64;.508;11.0

Detroit;63;72;.467;16.5

Kansas City;59;74;.444;19.5

Minnesota;58;75;.436;20.5

West

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;78;55;.586;—

Oakland;74;60;.552;4.5

Seattle;72;62;.537;6.5

LA Angels;66;68;.493;12.5

Texas;47;86;.353;31.0

National League

East

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;70;62;.526;—

Philadelphia;69;64;.519;1.5

NY Mets;66;66;.496;4.0

Washington;55;77;.417;15.0

Miami;55;79;.410;16.0

Central

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;82;53;.607;—

Cincinnati;71;63;.530;10.5

St. Louis;68;64;.515;12.5

Chi Cubs;60;75;.444;22.0

Pittsburgh;48;86;.358;33.5

West

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

LA Dodgers;85;49;.634;—

San Francisco;85;49;.634;—

San Diego;71;63;.530;14.0

Colorado;61;73;.455;24.0

Arizona;45;90;.333;40.5

THURSDAY'S SCORES

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

Oakland 8, Detroit 6

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

NY Mets 4, Miami 3

Chi Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5 (11)

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Atlanta 6, Colorado 5

TODAY'S GAMES

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at NY Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

NY Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at LA Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you