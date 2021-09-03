agate MLB schedule Sep 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save American LeagueEastTeam;W;L;Pct;GB Tampa Bay;84;50;.627;—NY Yankees;77;56;.579;6.5Boston;77;59;.566;8.0Toronto;70;62;.530;13.0Baltimore;41;91;.311;42.0CentralTeam;W;L;Pct;GBChi White Sox;79;55;.590;—Cleveland;66;64;.508;11.0Detroit;63;72;.467;16.5Kansas City;59;74;.444;19.5Minnesota;58;75;.436;20.5WestTeam;W;L;Pct;GBHouston;78;55;.586;—Oakland;74;60;.552;4.5Seattle;72;62;.537;6.5LA Angels;66;68;.493;12.5Texas;47;86;.353;31.0National LeagueEastTeam;W;L;Pct;GBAtlanta;70;62;.526;—Philadelphia;69;64;.519;1.5NY Mets;66;66;.496;4.0Washington;55;77;.417;15.0Miami;55;79;.410;16.0CentralTeam;W;L;Pct;GBMilwaukee;82;53;.607;—Cincinnati;71;63;.530;10.5St. Louis;68;64;.515;12.5 Chi Cubs;60;75;.444;22.0Pittsburgh;48;86;.358;33.5WestTeam;W;L;Pct;GBLA Dodgers;85;49;.634;—San Francisco;85;49;.634;—San Diego;71;63;.530;14.0Colorado;61;73;.455;24.0Arizona;45;90;.333;40.5THURSDAY'S SCORESPhiladelphia 7, Washington 6Oakland 8, Detroit 6San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0NY Mets 4, Miami 3Chi Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5 (11)Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2Atlanta 6, Colorado 5TODAY'S GAMESPittsburgh at Chi Cubs, 2:20 p.m.Baltimore at NY Yankees, 7:05 p.m.NY Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.Chi White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.Texas at LA Angels, 9:38 p.m.Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags White Sox Pittsburgh Sport Baseball Chi Texas National League La Angels East Recommended for you Ewing Arts Awards 2021 Meet the winners of this year's Ewing Arts Awards! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene woman paralyzed after reported attack at hip-hop concertVAERS data does not show vaccine to be safe, by John D. WyndhamOwner of Toadstool Bookshops looking to sell the businessDeal reached to sell Hillside Village, pending Chapter 11 caseBritany Barron to plead guilty to falsifying evidence in Keene man's slayingHundred Nights curbs access to resource center, angering some of city’s unshelteredKeene man arrested in connection with Yolo Cafe burglaryRioting charges stem from Jaffrey incidentAttendees at GOP picnic in Keene talk Afghanistan, look ahead to 2022 electionsShannon C. 'Sean' Logan Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No