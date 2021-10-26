WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Nicholas Dalesio scored his third goal in four games, but it was not enough to keep the Keene State College men’s soccer team from falling to Eastern Connecticut State University, 3-1, at Nevers Field on Monday afternoon.
Two goals coming 5:59 apart gave the Warriors an early lead, and ECSU led 2-0 at halftime.
The Owls were handed a lifeline two minutes into the second half, when Eastern Connecticut goalie Dylan Pallanck was given a straight red card for a foul on Keene State’s Clinton Mungeta. Despite the man-advantage, Eastern added a third goal in the 52nd minute.
Keene State pressed, and made their advantage count in the 67th minute. Casey McCarthy’s pass caught the Warrior defense flat footed, and Dalsio ran on to it to score his fifth of the season as the Warriors looked for offside.
The Owls looked for another goal, but Vance Bates shot wide in the 86th minute, and Aidan Murray headed over the bar in the 89th.
With the loss, Keene State cannot finish higher than the No. 5 seed in next week’s LEC tournament. As long as the Owls’ result against Rhode Island College on Saturday is better than or equal to UMass-Dartmouth’s result against Eastern Conn. State on the same day, Keene State will be the No. 5 seed. If not, the Owls will be the No. 6 seed.
Keene State will head out of conference one final time, when the Owls entertain Worcester State University on Wednesday at 7 p.m.