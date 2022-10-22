Anton Stralman has finally been freed — sort of.

After signing his one-year deal on the eve of the season opener a week and half ago, the veteran defenseman has been in a professional limbo as he waited to obtain his work visa. He took care of that this week, traveling to Canada so that he could re-enter the U.S. with his family. He even getting in a game up in Ottawa as he waited out the process.

