Area Sports Schedule, Oct. 23-24 Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 Updated 51 min ago SaturdayFootballKeene vs. Merrimack, 1:30 p.m. Franklin Pierce vs. Southern Connecticut State, 1 p.m.Men's SoccerFranklin Pierce at Stonehill, 11 a.m.Keene State at Southern Maine, 3 p.m.Women's SoccerKeene State vs. Southern Maine, 1 p.m.VolleyballConVal vs. Winnisquam, 10 a.m.Keene State vs. Southern Maine, 12 p.m. Keene State vs. Trinity (Conn.), 4 p.m.Field HockeyKeene State at Southern Maine, 12 p.m.Franklin Pierce at Adelphi, 3 p.m.SwimmingKeene State women vs. UMass-Dartmouth, 1 p.m.BowlingKeene bowling vs. Merrimack, 1:30 p.m.SundayCross CountryFranklin Pierce at NE10 Championship