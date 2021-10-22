AreaSportsSchedule
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Saturday

Football

Keene vs. Merrimack, 1:30 p.m.

Franklin Pierce vs. Southern Connecticut State, 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Franklin Pierce at Stonehill, 11 a.m.

Keene State at Southern Maine, 3 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Keene State vs. Southern Maine, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

ConVal vs. Winnisquam, 10 a.m.

Keene State vs. Southern Maine, 12 p.m.

Keene State vs. Trinity (Conn.), 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Keene State at Southern Maine, 12 p.m.

Franklin Pierce at Adelphi, 3 p.m.

Swimming

Keene State women vs. UMass-Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Bowling

Keene bowling vs. Merrimack, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday

Cross Country

Franklin Pierce at NE10 Championship

