Area Sports Schedule, Nov. 13-14

SaturdayFootballNo. 4 Fall Mountain vs. No. 2 Somersworth at Bank of NH Stadium, 1 p.m. (NHIAA D-IV championship) Franklin Pierce vs. New Haven, 1 p.m.Men's BasketballKeene State vs. Fitchburg State, 2 p.m.Franklin Pierce at Holy Family, 5 p.m.Women's BasketballKSC vs. Babson at Middleburry Tip-off Classic, 1 p.m.FPU vs. Holy Family at College of Staten Island, 7:30 p.m.Men's SoccerFPU vs. American Int'l, 6 p.m. (NE10 championship) Cross CountryNew England Championship at Thetford, Vt.NCAA Regional ChampionshipWomen's Ice HockeyFranklin Pierce vs. Saint Michael's, 7 p.m.VolleyballFranklin Pierce vs. Assumption, 1 p.m.SundayWomen's BasketballKSC at Middlebury at Middlebury Tip-off Classic, 3 p.m.FPU vs. Wilmington at College of Staten Island, 1 p.m.