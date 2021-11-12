Saturday

Football

No. 4 Fall Mountain vs. No. 2 Somersworth at Bank of NH Stadium, 1 p.m. (NHIAA D-IV championship)

Franklin Pierce vs. New Haven, 1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Keene State vs. Fitchburg State, 2 p.m.

Franklin Pierce at Holy Family, 5 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

KSC vs. Babson at Middleburry Tip-off Classic, 1 p.m.

FPU vs. Holy Family at College of Staten Island, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

FPU vs. American Int’l, 6 p.m. (NE10 championship)

Cross Country

New England Championship at Thetford, Vt.

NCAA Regional Championship

Women’s Ice Hockey

Franklin Pierce vs. Saint Michael’s, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Franklin Pierce vs. Assumption, 1 p.m.

Sunday

Women’s Basketball

KSC at Middlebury at Middlebury Tip-off Classic, 3 p.m.

FPU vs. Wilmington at College of Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you