The Keene Public Library will host a community discussion on race and social justice, "Talking About Race 2.0," on Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m. in Heberton Hall.
The library hosted "Talking About Race: Staying Curious, Moving Forward, and Being Part of the Solution" in May 2021. The virtual discussion was an opportunity to explore and understand the issues that inform the daily lives of Black people in the Monadnock Region. Grace Aldrich, Jim Guy, Claire Holston, and Luis Rosa shared personal experiences of what it means to be African American in New Hampshire and the United States.
Aldrich, Guy, Holston, Rosa, and Sutherland will return on May 5 to detail what they have learned from the program and what hasn't changed in the movement for racial justice locally and nationally. The following week, on Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m., community members are invited back to Keene Public Library to continue the discussion in small groups to devise, discuss, and formulate initiatives and actions related to local and national racial issues.
The free event is sponsored by the Friends of Keene Public Library. Keene Public Library is at 60 Winter St. The program is in-person only, and participants are encouraged to register at keenepubliclibrary.evanced.info/signup/ or call 603-352-0157.