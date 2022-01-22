At a glance: Rabbi Amita Jarmon By Meg McIntyre Contributing Writer Anika CLARK Jan 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name: Amita JarmonAge: 61Hometown: Amherst, Mass.; currently lives in Greenfield, Mass. Family: Sisters Karen and Jessie; mother, Natalie; late father, Hal, "whose memory is a blessing," Jarmon says.Occupation: Rabbi, now with the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community Education: Bachelor of science in physical therapy, Tel Aviv University, 1987; MA and ordination, Reconstructionist Rabbinical College in Philadelphia, 2004Hobbies: "I don't relate to the term hobby. I love to dance, hike or stroll in the woods, swim in lakes, talk with and listen to friends and 'strangers' — who quickly become friends."Community involvement: "None yet locally, as I just arrived. In Israel I was active in many Israeli-Palestinian peace and justice groups."Question: What are you most excited about when it comes to your new role in Brattleboro?Answer: "Getting to know people in the Jewish community and the community-at-large. I hope to connect people here via Zoom with friends in Israel and Palestine." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Amita Jarmon Hobby Sociology Work University Mass. Israel Jessie Hal Stroll Anika CLARK Follow Anika CLARK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Submit your camp to be part of the summer camp listings in the March issue of Parent Express! Pet Palooza Click the image below to see the winning photo! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChakalos estate in Chesterfield, known for holiday lights display, sold'This shouldn't happen': Inside Cheshire Medical's ICUNelson man dies after crash near Roxbury/Sullivan lineRindge representative wants NH to leave the unionBrattleboro ski jump celebrates 100th anniversary with special eventsEx-Westmoreland clerk to plead guilty to stealing town funds, court records indicateCity engineer: Extensive repairs needed at downtown Keene parking garageJeremy R. BlouinKeene firefighters union raises red flag on backlog of code violationsOne woman killed, another seriously hurt in Charlestown crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No