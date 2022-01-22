Name: Amita Jarmon

Age: 61

Hometown: Amherst, Mass.; currently lives in Greenfield, Mass.

Family: Sisters Karen and Jessie; mother, Natalie; late father, Hal, "whose memory is a blessing," Jarmon says.

Occupation: Rabbi, now with the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community

Education: Bachelor of science in physical therapy, Tel Aviv University, 1987; MA and ordination, Reconstructionist Rabbinical College in Philadelphia, 2004

Hobbies: "I don't relate to the term hobby. I love to dance, hike or stroll in the woods, swim in lakes, talk with and listen to friends and 'strangers' — who quickly become friends."

Community involvement: "None yet locally, as I just arrived. In Israel I was active in many Israeli-Palestinian peace and justice groups."

Question: What are you most excited about when it comes to your new role in Brattleboro?

Answer: "Getting to know people in the Jewish community and the community-at-large. I hope to connect people here via Zoom with friends in Israel and Palestine."

