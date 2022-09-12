Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, including:
Friday
3:00 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Railroad St., service call.
6:58 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 58 School St., liquid propane gas leak. Issue with propane tank, cleared shortly after arrival.
8:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, report of smoking tractor trailer unit; nothing found.
10:00 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:47 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.
1:43 p.m, Keene Fire Department to 100 Maple Avenue, fire alarm.
5:19 p.m, Acworth Fire Department to Beryl Mountain Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
7:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winter Street, fuel spill. Overturned fuel can in the bed of truck. Fire Department soaked up the gasoline.
9:20 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 42 Gateway Drive, brush/smoke investigation. Pile of mulch on fire; extinguished shortly after arrival.
10:12 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
11:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Madison St., fire alarm.
11:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Street, brush/smoke investigation. Permitted burn.
Saturday
6:02 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 45 Staff House Circuit, fire alarm.
8:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Grove Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 Arch St., fire alarm.
11:19 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 4 Laurel St., liquid propane gas leak.
11:37 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Alstead Center Road, tree/wires/transformer.
1:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Butler Court, fire alarm.
2:25 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 169 Poole Road, service call.
3:20 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Atkinson Street, vehicle crash. One transported via DHART to Springfield Hospital. No further information available.
4:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ashuelot Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
6:36 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 18 Center St., fire alarm.
7:17 p.m., Sullivan fire Department to Arlen Drive, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
Sunday
12:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.
3:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
4:52 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 289 Breed Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:54 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 47 Doody Drive, fire alarm.
10:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 219 West St., fire alarm.
3:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 66 Grove St., liquid propane gas leak. Empty propane tank emitting scent.
7:02 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 45 South St., fuel spill. Small amount of oil spilled.
9:54 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 98 North St., brush/smoke investigation.
9:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 35 Washington St., carbon monoxide alarm.
11:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 281 West St., fire alarm.
