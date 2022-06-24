Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, June 23, including:

5:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 134 Davis St., fire alarm.

6:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

8:28 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Lower Landing Road, service call.

2:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 35 Elm St., fire alarm.

4:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 Central Square, fire alarm.

6:20 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Chesham Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

7:59 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 27 Woodcrest Drive, service call.

