Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Jan. 6, including the following:

12:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Felt Road, fire alarm.

9:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Concord St., fire alarm.

4:10 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport for non-life-threatening injuries.

7:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire department to 80 Concord St., fire alarm.

Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly.

Tags

Recommended for you