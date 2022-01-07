Fire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 7, 2022 Molly Bolan Molly Bolan Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Jan. 6, including the following:12:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Felt Road, fire alarm.9:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Concord St., fire alarm. 4:10 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport for non-life-threatening injuries.7:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire department to 80 Concord St., fire alarm. Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fire Alarm Peterborough Fire Department Social Services Dispatcher Keene Fire Department Medical Aid Swanzey Fire Department Mutual Aid Molly Bolan Follow Molly Bolan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Holiday Ideas Visit the Holiday Ideas section for gift ideas, recipes, party planning tips and more! Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Pet Palooza Click the image below to see the winning photo! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene convenience store robbed FridayTwo injured in Route 12 crash in Keene Friday eveningKeene teenager faces long road to recovery after rollover crashPolice: Domestic disturbance leads to non-fatal shooting in SullivanWestmoreland couple welcomes first local baby of 2022Former Keene resident pleads guilty to CARES Act fraud2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Charlestown crash Thursday nightRory Aileen Batdorf-DwyerKeene's Maple Avenue pine grove is now a little thinnerVermont police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Allen Bros. Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No