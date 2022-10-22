Hometown: Grew up in Madison, Conn.; lives in Keene
Family: Wife, Nicole Kelly; children Sydney Kelly and Nyssa Kelly; father (deceased), Michael Kelly; mother, Gloria Kelly; siblings Rachel Kelly, Michael Kelly and Christine Kelly
Occupation: University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension county forester for Cheshire County
Education: Doctorate in forest resources management and masters of science from State University of New York, College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse; Bachelors of music in music business from New York University in New York City
Hobbies: Mountain biking, cross country and downhill skiing, amateur birder, guitar, piano, saxophone, coaching his kids’ soccer teams
Question: What does a forester do, and why is the work important?
Answer: “A forester serves landowners or public agencies to manage forests, to think about the different goods and services we derive from forests — all the way from recreation to timber products to wildlife habitat and increasingly carbon and climate change mitigation. We use different tools to measure the forest, assess its condition, think about the goals and objectives of the landowner and prescribe treatments to try and move that forest into a condition that will satisfy those goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.