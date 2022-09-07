Hometown: Born in Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, in the village of Mount Selinda; lived in Newton, Mass., for 13 years until college; lived in Jamaica Plain, Mass., for 15 years after college; moved to the Monadnock Region in 2000, and lives in Keene with her husband.
Family: Husband, Vaughan Hennum; children Taylor Hennum, 20, and Nia Hennum, 18; stepchildren Brandon Fulford, Alia Skiffington and Nick Pickering; parents Frank Donaldson of Sarasota, Fla., and Maryann Donaldson of Boston; three siblings
Occupation: Retired artistic director of theater at MoCo Arts in Keene; served as director of the nonprofit's C.A.K.E. Summer Camp; former performing arts chair and theater teacher at Brimmer and May School in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Education: Bachelor’s degrees in theater and psychologyfrom Denison University in Granville, Ohio; master's degree in intercultural relations from Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass.
Hobbies: Yoga, gardening, cooking, reading
Question: Are there any productions you've worked on you wish you could re-experience?
Answer: “I've been doing this since I was 17, and I've directed over 100 shows, but the hardest time [to direct] was COVID. At MoCo,we were rehearsing to do a production of 'Rent,' which is an edgy piece to begin with, but I had a cast that really I knew could handle the material. It just about killed me to cancel that production, and the kids — the seniors in particular — were heartbroken.
'The SpongeBob Musical' was the first production coming out of COVID where we had to stage the kidsa certain space apart, had to deal with masks, ... couldn't sell a full house and had to have audiences sit certain ways. There were times where we couldn't even have kids singing in the same spaces with one another. That was probably the most challenging [production] for sure.
If I could go back in time and do two shows over, I would do 'Rent' with the group that never got to do it, and I'd like to do 'SpongeBob' again but without all the restrictions."
