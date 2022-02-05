Hometown: Born and raised in Bennington; Keene resident since 2017
Family: Husband, James Gregory, a foreman for Asplundh; daughters Karmen, 17, a student at Keene High School, and Ava, 10, a student at Fuller Elementary School; mother, Debra Whitney, of Swanzey; father and stepmother Gary and Kim Whitney of Hillsboro; mother-in-law, Nancy Wheeler, of Swanzey; brother Jeoffry Whitney of Hillsboro; sister Samantha Whitney of Hillsboro; sister Heather Kennett of Washington, sister Hannah Renzello of Unity and their spouses; four nephews and one niece
Occupation: Child care services director at the Keene Family YMCA
Education: ConVal Regional High School class of 2002; early childhood education lead teacher certification through River Valley Community College
Question: What might people not know about your job in early childhood education?
Answer: “That’s a tricky one. I think people think that it’s just playing with the kids, but everything we do is with a purpose. Every activity that we do, every art project, is to help the children reach a developmental milestone, or to work towards getting the oldest kids ready for kindergarten. ... We do a lot of trainings to understand why we’re doing the things that we’re doing.”
Question: What advice would you offer to people who are considering a career in early childhood education?
Answer: “Well, I would encourage anyone to work in early childhood ed, because it’s the most rewarding job, I think, that you could ever have.”