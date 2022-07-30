20210930-LOC-Goodby

Archaeologist Robert Goodby holds a scraping tool, left, and a cutting tool unearthed near where the Keene Middle School was built, in this file photo from 2010.

 Sentinel file photo by Michael Moore

Anne Jennison is constantly referred to as if she isn’t here anymore. An indigenous resident of New Hampshire, Jennison said people default to talking about the Abenaki in the past, a habit that speaks to a long, dark history.

“Except for indigenous people themselves, they are almost invariably referred to in the past tense — like a great big rubber eraser literally has taken the history,” she said.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative as part of our race and equity project. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

