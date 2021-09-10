The State of the Union: You Haven’t Missed Much
The news is the new soap opera. You can miss it for a month, watch one episode, and you’re all caught up. The mainstream media seems compelled to harp on former President Trump’s antics. The Democrats have beaten the proverbial insurrection dead-horse beyond recognition. And the financial news is a monotonous stream of justifying why the stock market will continue to rise.
Even the pandemic pontificators have become predictable. One faction insists that trouble lurks around every corner. While another dismisses the Delta variant and the alarming rise in cases as inconsequential because people aren’t dying in significant numbers. Listen long enough, and you’ll eventually hear that the vast majority of cases are among the young, and nearly 100% of all COVID deaths occur among non-vaccinated individuals. Shocking.
Is there anyone left who cares, who doesn’t understand the dynamics around COVID? Like mask-wearing before it, getting vaccinated has become an ideological issue. Is it any surprise that the areas with the lowest penetration of vaccinations — led by the deep South — are almost all in red states?
What was the famous Forrest Gump line? “Stupid is as stupid does.”
The country remains polarized, and nothing that President Biden does will change that one iota. If a majority of Republicans still believe that the 2020 election was stolen — despite the lack of any evidence to support that conspiracy — why would anyone think that anything said by the media, or Democrats, will have the slightest impact?
The Republicans could potentially move the needle. But while that’s beginning to happen, at the end of the day, self-preservation remains their number one priority. So, unless the American people have an epiphany and realize our system of government needs a major overhaul, give it a rest. Nothing is going to change.
The Republicans will continue to propagate lies because it, sadly, improves the probability of their re-election. And the Democrats will continue to be hapless, believing that giving money to people for “free” will actually solve their underlying problems instead of just masking them.
Do you seriously think a couple making $150,000 needs the child tax credit? The average family income in the U.S. is now about $80,000, but according to the Democrats, a family making twice that amount needs a tax break. And that is going to reduce childhood poverty by 40%?
First, calling it a tax credit is deceptive. The Child Tax Credit (CTC) was formerly a credit, but under the Biden plan, it’s another example of the Democrats using the tax code to redistribute wealth. That’s because even if you pay no taxes, you are eligible to keep the full value of the “credit.”
OK — that’s fine. At least the money is going to those in most need, except that they capped income eligibility at the aforementioned $150,000. That is self-defeating unless your real agenda is to “bribe” people to lure their votes.
And the 40% impact on child poverty? That figure has some merit. But the trouble with the claim is that the legislation is scheduled to sunset in 2025. Sure, the President’s proposed $1.8 trillion American Families Plan (AFP) would make the CTC permanent — or as permanent as any change to the tax code can be. But the chances of passing that legislation without changing the Senate’s filibuster rule is slim to none.
And the AFP further perpetuates the Democrat’s strategy of giving stuff away. For example: with the AFP, two years of community college becomes free. Nice idea, except only about half of those who attend community college either get a degree or transfer to a four-year school. And getting it for free isn’t likely to bolster that number — quite the contrary.
Have the Democrats ever heard of the Chinese proverb, “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for life.” (And yes – it’s a Chinese, not biblical, proverb.)
I’m sure the Democrats are familiar with the saying, but as self-serving politicians, it doesn’t really matter to them. There is no political advantage to actually solving our problem. Real solutions will take decades and don’t lend themselves to marketable soundbites. It’s so much easier — and politically advantageous — to make believe you’re addressing the real issues.
But let me end by giving President Biden kudos for calling a spade a spade. The social media sites led by Facebook are helping to kill people. If this were an episode of “Law and Order,” they would charge Facebook with depraved indifference. In general, social media platforms are causing significant damage to society.
I find it laughable that companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon, TikTok, et al. are even considered tech companies. What they do is leverage technology to propagate an uncontrolled communications platform. That’s it. Notwithstanding the ubiquitous ability to communicate — which is really a byproduct of the internet — these companies invent little that is useful to anyone other than themselves. And most of what they invent is designed to monitor all your movements and collect and monetize your personal information.
I am proud to say I was part of the real tech revolution. You know, the one that created the PC, powerful and ever-smaller microprocessors, networking, videoconferencing, and the infrastructure that made the internet the internet.
What can Facebook boast of creating? A site originally intended to help nerds like Mark Zuckerberg to get a date and the “like” button. Way to go. That certainly rivals the advancements made in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
The government didn’t get it right when it allowed Microsoft to leverage its operating system monopoly to dominate the software application market. But now, it has a chance to prevent the likes of Google, Facebook, and Amazon from becoming “Big Brother.”
The argument should not be: Have these companies provided value to consumers? They have. Who doesn’t use Amazon to buy stuff? That isn’t the point. The point is that these companies will ultimately garner so much power that they will invariably abuse it. They’ve already started to.
If the government — and society at large — is wise, it will recognize the inevitable threat and put an end to it now.
At a minimum, these platforms should be held accountable for the information they allow to be disseminated. They certainly have the technological and financial wherewithal to do so. And restrictions should be enacted on how they can use our private data. One simple change can be made: Mandate that the platforms use an opt-in versus opt-out strategy to collect personal information.
Tony Paradiso is a management consultant based in Stratham, New Hampshire. Contact him at tparadiso@tds.com