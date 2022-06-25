I was so pleased to learn in Monday’s Keene Sentinel (June 20) about the various Juneteenth celebratory activities happening in Keene over the Juneteenth weekend. My wife, Maich Gardner, and I, residents at Covenant Living of Keene, led a Juneteenth celebration on June 19, with nearly 60 other residents of our community attending. This was the third consecutive year we have observed this important holiday here.
At the Covenant Living celebration, we sang hymns such as “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (known widely as the Black National Anthem), “We Shall Overcome,” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth.” We also shared poems by several highly regarded Black poets, including Maya Angelou and Langston Hughes. Dottie Morris, Associate Vice President for Institutional Diversity and Equity at Keene State College, movingly delivered our keynote speech.
Most important, we enthusiastically explored practices that might well lead to diversifying the retired resident population here at Covenant Living of Keene.
It was an exciting, emotional, sometimes tearful, afternoon for us. We want so much for the American Dream to be accessible to all who live in our country. The soaring, proud voices of so many elders, musically praying for a more peaceful, equity-driven nation and world, could not have been more heartfelt.
