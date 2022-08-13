I would like to introduce myself to the voters of District 2 for the Executive Council. First of all, District 2 has been totally reconfigured with 46 municipalities from District 1, 32 municipalities from District 2, along with Bow from District 4, and Peterborough and Sharon from District 5. If you are confused, you are not alone. This is called gerrymandering.
My name is Mike Cryans, and I was the District 1 councilor from 2019 to 2021. Before that, I was a Grafton County commissioner for 19 years. My work life helped me as a councilor, as I was a teacher, banker, and executive director of a substance misuse center with a 24-hour suicide hotline.
My time on the council was during the peak of COVID-19. Many calls, texts and emails were from people needing help to get unemployment benefits or trying to keep their business going with various loan programs. Claims that went through Employment Security increased from 4,000 to 118,000, and there was a lot of suffering and hardship. We should continue to accept federal funds to help us get back to pre-pandemic health.
The council votes on hundreds of items each meeting, but certainly the one most people remember is when I announced that I would vote against the governor’s nominee for chief justice of the Supreme Court, who posed a threat to women’s rights and voting rights. I was joined by the two other Democrats for a 3-2 vote, and we successfully rejected Sununu’s nominee.
I still consider my most important priority to be constituent service. My mentor for the Executive Council was Ray Burton who served with me as a county commissioner. Ray was the longest-serving executive councilor, and he often stressed that while occasionally you will have a controversial issue to decide on, you will always have someone reaching out to you for assistance. I will continue running a grassroots campaign focused on putting local politics first, in order to bring your voice to Concord.
I promise you that I will work hard each and every day to represent the 270,000 residents of District 2. I just completed 11 and a half years of running everyday, and I will bring this same commitment and dedication to the council.
I am running for you, in District 2! I hope you will consider voting for me in the Sept. 13 Democratic primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.