Name: Kevin Avard
Age: 59
City or town of residence: Nashua
How long have you lived in your Senate district? I grew up in Nashua, and have lived in District 12 for 15 years.
Family: Married. 3 children, 2 step children, 7 grandchildren.
Education: Did not answer
Occupation: Owner of a small industrial cleaning business
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Did not answer
Public/government service: Current State Senator from District 12, Former Franklin Town Councilor, Former State Representative from Nashua
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
Right now, New Hampshire families are struggling to fill their cars’ gas tanks, to heat their homes, and to put clothes on their children’s backs and food on their tables. My top priority is to help all Granite Staters overcome the economic challenges that are being caused by poor policy from Washington. The most important thing that we can do here in New Hampshire, is to ensure that we are making laws that help small business grow and create more, higher paying jobs, to provide property tax relief, and to ensure that we never institute a state income or sales tax that will take more money out of our wallets. Additionally, we need an all-of-the-above approach to our energy needs that utilizes both traditional and renewable sources, to drive energy costs down.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
New Hampshire’s current state law allows abortion for the first 6 months of pregnancy. Polls have shown that more than 80% of Americans agree that third trimester abortion should be prohibited. This is NH’s current law and I support that position.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
As Chairman of the Energy and Natural Resource Committee, encouraging greater use of renewable energy has been a top priority of mine. Last year, I was proud to sponsor legislation to expand municipal net metering, which will have the double benefit of creating more renewable energy and lowering local property taxes. I also supported the creation of a new state Department of Energy to coordinate the state’s energy policies. I believe that we need to continue to encourage reasonable policy such as these to keep our environment healthy and lower our costs.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
New Hampshire has made great progress on the issue of education over the past few years and is being recognized from coast to coast as a leader with our innovative use of educational choice. We have developed programs, such as the Education Freedom Account program, that allows lower income families the ability to send their children to schools outside of their designated public school. According to non-partisan public policy groups such as the Josiah Bartlett Center, these programs are saving the state money and allow students to access to an education that was previously reserved only for wealthier families. We should be encouraging this type of innovation to continue in our state. Some have suggested that we should bring back donor towns, or even worse, create a new state income tax to fund education. I completely disagree with these positions and will never support either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.