were originally scheduled to close at 8 p.m., Derry officials kept them open later so that people who were waiting in line in their vehicles at that time could still vote.

One Derry resident, Bernadette Gourde, was planning to vote immediately after work but ended up sitting in traffic leading up to the polls for an hour and a half. Eventually, she pulled off to park on the side of the road and walked the last half mile to cast her ballot. She said the chilly night time stroll was worthwhile.

NHPR’s Paul Cuno-Booth contributed reporting.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.