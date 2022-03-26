In March 2021, the Keene Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee — formed after the murder of George Floyd in 2020 — released an 11-page report with more than 30 recommendations for making Keene a more equitable and inclusive place.
What progress has been made since? The Granite State News Collaborative interviewed city officials, members of the committee and others involved in that work to get at that question.
Here’s a recommendation-by-recommendation breakdown of their answers.
Section 1: Government leadership
It is recommended that the City of Keene take a position against racism starting with a strong anti-racist statement.
The Keene City Council unanimously adopted a declaration of inclusion on Aug. 19, 2021. It states, in part: “We as a city truly welcome people of all colors, creeds, beliefs, lifestyles, nationalities, physical abilities, and mental abilities to live, work, play, worship, and shop in our welcoming city. We vow to condemn and never ignore acts of racism, bigotry, oppression, and hatred. We truly believe that diversity, equity and inclusion makes us stronger.”
City Councilor Phil Jones said the declaration now hangs at City Hall, the Keene Public Library, the Keene Recreation Center, the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, Cheshire Medical Center and Keene State College.
It is recommended that the City work with community stakeholders to establish clear community racial equity and inclusivity goals and that the goals be widely adopted by the City and Keene agencies and businesses.
Last year, some members of the Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee joined with other stakeholders in the area to form the Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Coalition.
While the coalition is still organizing itself, steering committee members told The Sentinel that they expect the coalition’s work to include developing measurable goals.
It is recommended that the City continue its commitment and efforts toward racial justice and community safety whether via an existing committee such as the Human Rights Committee, a new equity and inclusion task force, or a joint effort of multiple community organizations and agencies.
The Monadnock DEIB Coalition (see above) was formed to continue that process, not only for the city government and in Keene, but across a wide range of organizations around the region.
Keene’s Human Rights Committee has also discussed some of the report’s recommendations.
It is recommended that the City promote diversity in its boards’ and commissions’ membership and responsibilities.
Mayor George Hansel — whose duties include making those nominations — said he’s constantly talking to people about serving on the city’s boards and commissions, and tries to reach out to traditionally under-represented groups.
The city recently made it easier for people to express interest in serving by allowing people to fill out an online form, rather than submitting a resume in person.
Hansel said that before leaving office, he will create a “more formal process for encouraging diverse representation on city boards and commissions,” for example by having an existing committee develop “a slate of potential nominees or groups that should be represented.”
“I have proposed this concept, but we are working through the logistics and timing for making these recommendations,” Hansel said by email.
It is recommended that the City promote festivals that celebrate racial diversity.
The city’s Human Rights Committee organizes or helps to support various community events, including a Martin Luther King Jr. Day panel, Holi festival, Juneteenth, the Keene International Festival and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Section 2: Public input and community education
It is recommended that the City, school systems (k-12-college) and community organizations and groups provide regular, safe and open opportunities for difficult conversations about local, personal racial justice experiences allowing input to be in-person or written, anonymous or personally identified.
Organizers of the newly formed Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition say they plan to facilitate these kinds of spaces. That need also informed the coalition’s structure, which includes subcommittees focused on people of color and for LGBTQ+ individuals.
“It was born out of a desire to meet the specific needs of the population, in a safe and accommodating way,” Catt Workman, a city councilor and the coalition’s vice chairperson, said. “So it’s really to create an authentic space and network.”
It is recommended that the City meet regularly with other businesses to share local observations and data and to develop, implement and measure organizational and community programs designed to 1). improve racial equity and inclusivity and 2). build public awareness of and knowledge to combat implicit bias.
Hansel said he sees an opportunity for the Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition to facilitate this, noting that many businesses are interested in better understanding DEI work.
It is recommended that the services of local colleges and universities be engaged to conduct community racial equity and inclusion climate surveys every two years and that survey results and findings be shared with community leaders, the City Council, the general public, and organizations listed in section 2.B. for their education and response.
The Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition plans to conduct community surveys once it has a director in place, according to Chairperson Pierre Morton.
Section 3: Public safety
It is recommended that the Keene Police Department continue its CALEA accreditation and continue to publicize what is required for the CALEA accreditation as well as its most recent assessment report.
The Keene Police Department has been accredited through the nonprofit Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies since 2013. Its most recent accreditation, issued in 2020, lasts through 2023. Documents related to KPD’s CALEA accreditation, including recent assessment reports, can be found at https://keenenh.gov/police/about under the “Law Enforcement Accreditation” heading.
It is recommended that the KPD and other local law enforcement and first responder agencies engage external resources to conduct a review of recruitment and job application processes to identify and correct any possible bias that may limit applications from or the advancement of black people, indigenous people, and people of color.
Beth Fox, Keene’s human resources director, said KPD has been posting vacancies on job boards focused on people of color and veterans to try to reach a more diverse candidate pool.
It is recommended that the KPD provide public education on what methods are trained and used by the KPD to limit any necessary response to what is reasonable within various circumstances.
KPD’s full use of force policy is on its website at https://keenenh.gov/police/special-reports. That page also includes statistics about citizen complaints and use of force incidents by year. Keene Police Chief Steven Russo did not respond to requests for comment about whether KPD has taken additional steps.
It is recommended that the City Council support the need for more community mental health services and any opportunities to assist the KPD in its response to emergencies requiring these services.
In January, New Hampshire rolled out state-funded regional mobile crisis teams to respond to people experiencing a mental-health or substance-use emergency, including one operated locally by Keene-based Monadnock Family Services. Keene Police Chief Steven Russo did not respond to requests for comment about whether and how KPD is coordinating with that team, and how it has affected police calls related to mental illness.
Asked if the City Council has taken other steps to support the local mental health infrastructure, Keene Mayor George Hansel did not name anything specific, but called the mobile crisis team a “good example of the type of collaboration that is possible” and noted that the relative lack of qualified mental health professionals in the area continues to be a barrier.
It is recommended that the KPD continue to engage the services of organizations such as the Veteran and First Responder Healthcare organization to support the [mental health] needs of KPD personnel.
Keene Police Chief Steven Russo did not respond to requests for comment.
It is recommended that the KPD continue to engage directly with Keene youth and families to maintain and build upon community relations and acceptance.
Keene Police Chief Steven Russo did not respond to requests for comment.
Section 4: City and community
It is recommended that the City assign an administrative role within the City government moving forward the mission of diversity, equity and inclusion set forth by this Committee.
The Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition is fundraising to hire a director who, among other responsibilities, would strengthen DEI efforts at the “municipal, community and institutional levels” and track their progress. Keene Mayor George Hansel said that person would fulfill the role envisioned in this recommendation.
It is recommended that the City and Keene employers regularly conduct diversity, equity and inclusion training for employees that fosters an open and welcoming workplace culture for all people.
Human Resources Director Beth Fox said there has been some DEI training at the department level. Speaking in early March, she said the city government was also finalizing training to roll out across the organization.
It is recommended that the City of Keene and employers review recruitment, retention and promotion policies to improve equity and diversity; provide and expand internships that attract underrepresented groups; broaden the pool of applicants by identifying groups with relevant, transferable skills; update skills testing procedures that might needlessly disqualify certain applicants; use incentives to promote equity; and review practices for anything limiting diversity. [Ed.’s note: This is a condensed version of six related recommendations in the report.]
Keene Human Resources Director Beth Fox said the city comprehensively reviewed its hiring framework, seeking ways to make it more inclusive. That included looking at the wording of job postings; advertising openings in places that focus on minorities; and making sure hiring processes focus on job-related skills and requirements, limiting opportunities for bias to influence decisions.
The city would like to take additional steps but is limited by its current software. For example, Fox said, certain personal information could be redacted from applications presented to hiring teams. Because names often contain cues about traits like gender, race and ethnicity, that could help reduce opportunities for bias.
It is recommended that the City intentionally factor diversity into community driven development projects such as the arts corridor and the skate park, for example.
In an email, Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon said the city seeks diverse groups to lead such projects, and encourages attendance at public meetings. For the skate park and dog park/disc golf designs, which are out to bid, access and meeting the needs of all community members “will be and are being considered,” he said.
It is recommended that the Keene Public Library as well as school libraries expand collection diversity, that feedback be sought from the community for this purpose, that the Keene Public Library facilitate reading groups to promote diversity within its collection, and that libraries seek financial donations to help expand the collection diversity.
The Keene Public Library embraced inclusivity as a goal several years ago, but has been making additional efforts recently, Director Marti Fiske said in a statement.
“As a standard practice, the library includes diverse titles in book displays and promotions to help patrons access materials that reflect the collection’s diversity,” she said. “… We have been more aware, particularly in the adult collections, about creating displays and showing more book covers face-out on shelving, with diverse authors and on diverse subjects.”
The library is also working to diversify its collections, she said, with a goal to “reflect diversity” in 30 percent of orders. “Between November 2021 and January 2022, 44% of the purchases in adult fiction books included authors and stories representing Black, Asian, Hispanic, Multiracial and LBGTQIA+ communities,” she said.
Professional development has also covered diversity, equity and inclusion: “Staff education for last spring included a two-part discussion on race and diversity. This year’s staff development day includes training on serving diverse abilities.”
Fiske added that the library’s strategic plan, developed in spring 2021, includes objectives related to diversity, equity and inclusion.
It is recommended that the City review Cheshire TV programming and encourage additions and changes that promote diversity and inclusion.
The public access station went off the air in May 2021, two months after the committee’s report came out.
Section 5: Education
It is recommended that Keene schools develop specific anti-racism policies and appeal to the State of New Hampshire to establish a standard anti-racism policy as a baseline for all schools.
SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay did not respond to requests for comment.
It is recommended that Keene schools review discipline data regularly and address systemic issues of racial inequality.
SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay did not respond to requests for comment. In November 2020, he told the Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee that Keene High School had recently moved to a new model, with a dean of students overseeing all student discipline for consistency. He said the high school was also reviewing files from three years of suspensions, to see if there was any evidence that someone was treated differently based on race, ethnicity or other facets of their identity.
It is recommended that Keene schools facilitate and maintain recurring student forums for student input and conversations about racial equity and inclusion at all levels.
SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay did not respond to requests for comment.
It is recommended that Keene schools conduct regular, anonymous equity and inclusivity climate surveys and youth risk behavior surveys.
SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay did not respond to requests for comment.
It is recommended that schools thoroughly review special education, food security and other student and family assistance programs to determine where racial bias exists and make efforts to correct it.
SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay did not respond to requests for comment.
It is recommended that Keene schools review all curricula with a lens of racial equity and change or replace curricula as necessary to eliminate bias and help ensure all students feel respected and included.
SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay did not respond to requests for comment. In November 2020, he told the Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee that the Keene School District was taking stock of its curriculum and looking at areas where it might “need to reimagine, rebrand, and reposition some of what is being taught,” according to meeting minutes.
It is recommended that Keene schools ensure equity in the education system by promoting diversity amongst faculty including concerted outreach to organizations and institutions where diversity exists.
SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay did not respond to requests for comment.
It is recommended that Keene schools conduct social equity and justice training for teachers and implement culturally responsive pedagogy.
SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay did not respond to requests for comment.
Additional creative programs and approaches in schools that promote awareness and support of diversity and inclusion are encouraged.
SAU 29 Superintendent Robert Malay did not respond to requests for comment.