Keene city elections 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Updated 10 min ago Voters will choose the mayor and 10 city councilors, as well as officers for each of the five wards. There is also a ballot question about changing the City Charter to deal with late census data.Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Don't know your ward? Find it here.Click on the ward below for a sample ballot (via the City Clerk's office): Ward 1: Michael E.J. Blastos Community Room, 400 Marlboro St.Ward 2: Keene Parks & Rec. Dept., 312 Washington St. Ward 3: Keene Middle School, 167 Maple Ave.Ward 4: Symonds School, 79 Park Ave.Ward 5: Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill RoadFind more information on the ballot question here.