Voters will choose the mayor and 10 city councilors, as well as officers for each of the five wards. There is also a ballot question about changing the City Charter to deal with late census data.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Don't know your ward? Find it here.

Click on the ward below for a sample ballot (via the City Clerk's office):

Ward 1: Michael E.J. Blastos Community Room, 400 Marlboro St.

Ward 2: Keene Parks & Rec. Dept., 312 Washington St.

Ward 3: Keene Middle School, 167 Maple Ave.

Ward 4: Symonds School, 79 Park Ave.

Ward 5: Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road

Find more information on the ballot question here.

Tags

Recommended for you