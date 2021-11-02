Not all journeys are enjoyable. Some are just plain tedious, while others can be downright annoying. Consider a missed connection at an airport on a cross-country trip. Or serious car trouble on the road to Cape Cod. At such times, simply crossing the finish line is worth cheering — because getting somewhere was the goal, after all.
For congressional Democrats, the finish line has finally come into view. It’s entirely possible that there’ll be votes on both the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the companion measure, weighing in at a bit less than $2 trillion, as early as Tuesday.
Still, this is what’s called great progress. And if Democrats manage to get both bills across the finish line, the rocky road that got them there will soon enough fade into memory.
What they can then do is focus not on the process but on the accomplishment and the many benefits for the citizenry.
Consider this: The larger bill, which would be passed without a single Republican vote, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a longtime Democratic Party goal that seems perpetually beyond reach. It would supply money for the building of a million units of affordable housing. It would save families thousands of dollars each year on child-care and health-care costs. It would get more kids enrolled in preschool. Best of all, it would significantly reduce child poverty.
If the bill passes, people should be cheering from the rooftops. And that’s before one even considers all the good that will come from passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill — better roads and bridges and airports and greater broadband Internet access.
We are talking about life-changing stuff here. Real improvements in the lives of real people in cities and towns across the land. This is what President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have promised, and it’s what the companion bills would deliver.
With Democratic progressives and moderates having battled so publicly for so long, it can be easy to feel that the fight is the substance. But the fight isn’t the substance. Doing good is. At the end of the day, the pair of bills, if passed, would do a whole lot of good for a great many people.