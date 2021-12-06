worried about government policies, such as the federal vaccine mandate, encroaching on their personal freedoms, according to Kate Day of Spofford. Day, who helped organize Cotton’s visit to Keene, said Friday she thinks those issues have people eager to get involved politically.
“It’s very encouraging to see the enthusiasm among people wanting to come out,” she said. “I do feel like there’s a lot of energy because I feel like there’s a lot of concern about the direction of our country.”
A University of New Hampshire poll from October shows relatively low interest in Cotton as a presidential candidate among likely Republican voters — only 1 percent said he’s their preferred candidate.
By contrast, 43 percent picked former President Donald Trump as their top choice, and 18 percent selected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The same poll also indicates Cotton is less well-known than other candidates, with 37 percent of respondents saying they don’t have an opinion of him — giving him a chance to make substantial inroads over the next few years.
Richard Merkt, a Westmoreland resident who chairs the Cheshire County Republican Committee, said after the fundraiser Friday he liked what he heard from Cotton.
“I was very much impressed by his message and his demeanor,” he said. “He comes across as an extremely, extremely nice person but also a strong character who knows what he believes. I think he’s in it for the right reasons.”
Merkt said he was “thrilled” with the high turnout for the event, a longtime committee tradition and its biggest fundraiser since the pandemic started. He said he was particularly impressed with Cotton’s efforts to help Americans evacuate Afghanistan earlier this year. He declined to say whether he’d consider voting for Cotton, though, since the county committee doesn’t endorse candidates in GOP primaries.
In addition to raising money for local candidates, bringing in big-name speakers like Cotton helps a community’s party affiliate generate buzz among the activists it needs to boost turnout, according to Dante Scala, a political science professor at UNH. Even early in the presidential cycle, Scala said, party leaders “love being courted” by the national figures who visit town.
“They’re enjoying the dating portion of all of this,” he said.
Those appearances give presidential hopefuls a chance to craft their message, seeing how different issues play with the party base, while also signaling their ambitions to the national media, he said.
As for a possible Cotton campaign, Scala said the senator is a “fresh face” for conservative voters who may be turned off by Republican firebrands like Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. But with many Republicans waiting to see whether Trump will run in 2024, Scala said Cotton is positioned well to raise his profile in New Hampshire without crossing the former president.
“I can’t help but think the winning formula ... might be someone who never outright dissents from Trump but is able to make the case subtly that it’s time to move on,” he said.