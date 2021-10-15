Correction Mia Summerson Mia Summerson Oct 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cheshire House District 1 has four state representatives. This was incorrect in an article in Wednesday’s Sentinel. The Sentinel regrets the error. Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cheshire House Representative State Ha Politics Error Correction District Mia Summerson Follow Mia Summerson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMeteor entering atmosphere likely behind loud boom heard SundayService with sparkle: Keene's Courtney Elliott brings cheer to the checkout lineMonadnock middle/high school switches to remote learningVermont authorities investigating suspicious fires in PutneyClaremont woman quit job at Dartmouth-Hitchcock to avoid COVID vaccineThe Sentinel to recognize 10 area Extraordinary WomenProtection order against mayoral challenger bars contact with city employeeMonadnock school community remembers special teacher who touched many livesSuzanna Hope DeMasiMonadnock Food Co-op to celebrate expansion with series of public events Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No