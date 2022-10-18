Co-op to host domestic violence informational session and workshop
In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene will host a free, in-person information session and workshop on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with co-op staff member Katherine Sarita Drew.
Attendees will have a chance to learn about the effect of trauma on the nervous system as well as available resources in the Monadnock Region for victims of domestic abuse. The session will explore the healing powers of self-care; Sarita Drew will take attendees through a detox facial routine designed to nourish and celebrate the body.
Katherine Sarita Drew is a yoga instructor and play educator for the Institute for Self Active Education.
The Monadnock Food is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene. For more information, go to monadnockfood.coop/event/domesticviolenceinfosession/ or contact Megan Lafaso Hercher at outreach@monadnockfood.coop or 603-283-5401.
Storyteller to deliver scenes from Homer’s ‘Odyssey’
at Hancock library
Storyteller and podcaster Sebastian Lockwood will perform well-known scenes well-known scenes of “The Odyssey” Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Daniels Room of the Hancock Town Library. The program is free and open to all.
Lockwood’s studies in classics and anthropology at Boston University and Cambridge University in the United Kingdom laid the foundation for bringing epic tales such as “Gilgamesh,” “Beowulf” and “Julius Caesar” into performance. He has tutored and taught classes in higher education for 25 years. Lockwood launched two storytelling podcasts in 2022 and now concentrates on performance, podcasting, workshops and audiobook narration.
Hancock Town Library is at 25 Main St. Masks are preferred inside the building. Free and open to all. Information: 603-525-4411 or hancocklibrary@comcast.net.
Bear expert Ben Kilham to speak about raising black bear cubs
Ben Kilham of Lyme will talk about his first-hand experience raising black bear cubs and observing black bears in the wild on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls.
Kilham has been researching and living with black bears for more than 20 years. He is an expert in black bear behavior, as well as rehabilitating orphaned, abandoned and injured bears and reintroducing them to the wild.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary member speaks about
journey from Nepal to US
Rudra Aryal, a natural science professor at Franklin Pierce University, recently spoke to fellow members of the Jaffrey-Rindge Rotary Club about his journey to America from Nepal and what U.S. citizenship means to him.
Recounting his birth in a house that also accommodated 15 cows, he told of how all babies were born at home and no records were kept — dates of birth were always a mystery, according to his 81-year-old mother who recently visited the Monadnock Region.
Aryal’s early memories of education included a seed planted by a teacher in 7th grade who mentioned America and instilled a quest to learn English and someday go to the United States. He excelled in his studies and won a scholarship to Trichondra University for an Master if Scuebce in physics. After four years as a teaching assistant, his dream of coming to America was fulfilled as he achieved a Ph.D. from the University of Miami with extensive research, continuing to this day on origins of air pollution from around the world. With four years as professor at Eckerd College in Tampa, a new dream formed to provide a New England secondary education experience for his two daughters.
Settling into the Monadnock Region, seeing his family happy, and achieving U.S. citizenship has added to his very optimistic outlook on life. “This is my home, I am very happy here — I love New Hampshire, Franklin Pierce and very much Rotary, because of its positive thinking and plans which help others,” he said at the Oct. 6 breakfast meeting.
Walpole Grange to hold public program with candidates on local ballots
Walpole Grange will hold a public “Meet the Candidates Night” program tonight from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Walpole Town Hall, 34 Elm St.
Candidates for federal, state and Cheshire County public office appearing on the Walpole and Surry general election ballots have been invited to attend the event, either in person or via teleconference, and give six minute statements to introduce themselves to the voters.
Light refreshments will be served by the members of Walpole Grange. For more information, contact Walpole Grange Vice President Leroy Watson at lawatsonjd@aol.com.
NH secretary of state to discuss voting at Fitzwilliam Town Library
N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlon will answer questions about voting fraud and election security at Fitzwilliam Town Library on Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. Fitzwilliam voting officials will be at the event.
Community members who have questions about registration, absentee ballots, how the voting machine works or anything else related to voting are encouraged to attend.
