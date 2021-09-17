Long-distance
bike ride to support
Boys & Girls Club
in Brattleboro
The 12th annual Going the Distance Bike Ride fundraiser will be held Saturday.
This event for cyclists of all abilities benefits all free and subsidized programming at the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro.
Going the Distance is a ride, not a race. Participants can choose from 40-, 60- or 100-mile rides, supported with rest stops, food and support vans. All routes begin at the club in Brattleboro, then travel through scenic areas of Vermont and Massachusetts along the Connecticut River Valley. Rest areas provide a lunch from the Marina Restaurant. At the finish line, bikers are greeted with a celebratory meal and drinks at the club.
For more information regarding registration, sponsorship or donations, contact Renee Woliver at 802-254-5990 or email gtd2021@bgcbrattleboro.org.
Cheshire County Democrats to hold annual spaghetti
dinner fundraiser
The Cheshire County Democrats will be holding their annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser via Zoom on Saturday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Supporters are invited to make a plate of spaghetti at home and tune in to listen to the speakers. The cost to attend is $10 per person.
This year’s guest speaker is Dean Obeidallah, a lawyer turned writer, national radio host, activist and comedian. Obeidallah will share his story of how white privilege is real in America.
He can be heard nightly across the United States and in Canada on SiriusXM on “The Dean Obeidallah show.” He writes weekly for MSNBC.com, CNN.com and The Daily Beast on issues from politics to the Muslim community to the intersection of politics and pop culture.
Sen. Maggie Hassan will attend live as the event’s featured elected speaker. Other local Democratic local and national elected officials will be in attendance.
This event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Cheshire Democrats and donations are used to assist Democrats running for office. To buy a ticket or for more information, contact info@cheshiredemocrats.com, call 603-499-1963 or visit Cheshire County Democrats on Facebook.
Monadnock Food Co-op to host
virtual cooking
series for kids
The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene will host a free virtual workshop called “Kitchen 2.0: A Virtual Cooking Series for Kids” on Monday, Sept. 20, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The workshop is presented by Laura Carbonneau, Marketing and Outreach Manager for Food Connects in Brattleboro. She will share cooking skills that build confidence in the kitchen while making delicious and nutritious foods. Children will learn fundamentals of the kitchen from measuring and knife skills to various cooking techniques and garnishing.
Carbonneau has spent the past six summers developing and teaching a series of cooking classes through MoCo Arts’ Creative Art. This summer, she adapted the curriculum for online learning.
To register, visit monadnockfood.coop/event/kitchen-september/. For information, contact Megan Lafaso Hercher, Monadnock Food Co-op’s events and education coordinator, at outreach@monadnockfood.coop or call 603-283-5401.
Rindge library
set to offer
STEAM-themed
television show
Ingalls Memorial Library in Rindge will offer “The Reading Road Trip: Full STEAM Ahead,” a weekly television show presented by Checkers Library TV aimed at providing entertainment for children and illustrating the benefits of reading.
Library patrons can find these episodes on the library’s YouTube channel and website each week. This fall, Checkers and his vacuum robot sidekick Snoozer head off on a reading road trip where they will explore the vast world of STEAM and visit a new location each week. The 16-episode series will include many unique STEAM concepts such as 3D printing, dinosaurs, autumn beauty and many more exciting topics that promise to keep children on the edge of their seats. Along the way, the episodes will feature health tips from Dr. Dan, crafts and activities with Mrs. Hamilton, book recommendations, science experiments and much more.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.ingallslibrary.com or email info@ingallslibrary.com.