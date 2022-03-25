Ashley Beppel arrived in Keene almost six years ago, completely unfamiliar with the area and knowing nobody.
A native of southern New Jersey, Beppel had spent several years in Philadelphia before moving in 2016 to take an engineering role at The Timken Co., a bearing manufacturer with a plant in Keene. She and her boyfriend, Ben Elliott, who also got a job with the company, chose the Elm City because of its location between their families.
“It was a difficult transition to make,” she said, adding that her first New Hampshire winter was particularly unforgiving, even for someone who grew up in the Northeast.
Since then, however, Beppel has thrown herself into life in the Monadnock Region, quickly ascending the ranks at Timken and lending a hand in the community to help strengthen early-childhood development programs, distribute charitable funds and administer open elections.
And she’s here to stay: Beppel and Elliott plan to get married in September and, she said, are already thinking about adding kids’ bedrooms to their Sullivan Center Road home.
“This is like a long-term thing now,” she said. “This is a life.”
Beppel, who is 32 and holds a degree in mechanical engineering, said her first position at Timken involved improving operations at the company’s Optical Avenue facility, through upgrades to both its equipment and manufacturing procedures.
After multiple promotions, she was recently named quality manager, leading a team of all men. Timken projects she’s overseen have created materials for satellites, missiles and Apache military helicopters, among other defense instruments.
Being a woman in a male-dominated industry, Beppel said, means dealing with gender-related slights — mostly by clients, not colleagues — such as being interrupted or called “young lady.”
“There are a lot of men in the engineering and technology fields who are very stuck in their ways and really don’t want to listen to what female counterparts have to say, or put less weight on what they have to say,” she said.
The experience has nonetheless helped Beppel grow her network at Timken, as she’s mentored most of the women who have joined the company in recent years. Despite pressure to “be more like a man” in order to be heard, she said in a recent email, her advice to other women is to stay true to their identity and convictions.
“You can be successful, firm [and] intelligent, and still be bubbly, balanced, and fulfilled,” she said.
Through her work, Beppel has also become a force for community activism in the Monadnock Region. Early on, she joined the board of directors for Precision Federal Credit Union, a financial adviser to staff at Timken and several other local employers.
But she found her true calling when a colleague invited her to volunteer at Rise for Baby and Family, a Keene-based nonprofit that offers therapeutic services and child care for young kids who have, or may be at risk for, developmental challenges.
Beppel, whose younger brother, Brian, dealt with developmental disabilities growing up, said her family never had a resource like Rise. The organization’s play-based therapy gives children a chance to socialize with their peers and is available at no cost, she said — a boon for local families, given the lack of affordable child care in the area.
In her time with Rise, Beppel — now vice president of the organization's board — has offered logistical support, such as event planning and fundraising. The work, she said, has given her a greater sense of purpose and helped anchor her in the Monadnock Region.
“I actually started to meet people [and] get to know names and faces in the area,” she said. “I felt a lot more connected and comfortable staying in the area and making a home here.”
Beppel’s impact stretches far beyond child care, though.
She recently took on a leadership role for a Timken-sponsored charitable foundation, which in the past has lent aid to the Colonial Performing Arts Center’s ongoing renovation project and plans for a new skate park in downtown Keene. The group is now considering its next initiative, which she said could include supporting Rise or Hundred Nights Inc., the Keene organization that runs a homeless shelter and housing resource center.
Among the community needs she’s identified, Beppel volunteered as a poll worker during the 2020 primary and general elections, after hearing that many usual volunteers weren’t returning due to the pandemic. Her job helping people register to vote was mundane, she said, but served a critical purpose.
“It’s very easy to do, and it seems like there is a good reward to come out of it for the community,” she said.
Beppel has continued carving out her own, unique place in the area as a trainer for several years at CrossFit Monadnock in Keene.
Moving to New Hampshire has made it easier to stay active outdoors, she added, listing hiking, mountain biking and Nordic skiing among her recreational interests. It’s no surprise then, given her penchant for giving back, that she’d like to get involved with land-conservation efforts.
And with many communities struggling to retain young people, Beppel — who cited a 2018 survey that found loneliness is a top reason why many leave the state — wants to show what’s possible if they stay.
“I went through that,” she said. “I felt that.”