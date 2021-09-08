AreaSportsSchedule
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Boys Soccer

Fall Mtn. vs. Mascoma Valley, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Fall Mtn. vs. Hanover, 5:15 p.m.

Keene at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

ConVal vs. John Stark, 6:30 p.m.

Keene State at Westfield State, 6 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Keene State at Wesleyan, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Franklin Pierce vs. American International, 4 p.m.

Keene State vs. Colby-Sawyer, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Tennis

Franklin Pierce vs. Saint Anselm, 2:30 p.m.

