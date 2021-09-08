Area Sports Schedule, Sept. 8 Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys SoccerFall Mtn. vs. Mascoma Valley, 6 p.m.Volleyball Fall Mtn. vs. Hanover, 5:15 p.m.Keene at Merrimack, 6 p.m.ConVal vs. John Stark, 6:30 p.m.Keene State at Westfield State, 6 p.m. Women’s SoccerKeene State at Wesleyan, 4:30 p.m.Field HockeyFranklin Pierce vs. American International, 4 p.m.Keene State vs. Colby-Sawyer, 6:30 p.m.Women’s TennisFranklin Pierce vs. Saint Anselm, 2:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Keene Soccer Franklin Pierce Politics Anselm Mtn. Field Hockey Volleyball Recommended for you Read more about the nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Mackenzie Anderson, ConVal field hockey Wyatt Avery, Keene High football Noah Mertzic, Conant boys soccer Bella Venezia, Keene High field hockey Vote View Results Back Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene woman paralyzed after reported attack at hip-hop concertLocal man faces arson charges in Brook Street incidentKeene's Aubuchon Hardware store closes its doorsOwner of Toadstool Bookshops looking to sell the businessRioting charges stem from Jaffrey incidentPeterborough recovers $594K in stolen funds after cyber scamSpirit Halloween plans two Keene stores this fallElectrical issue determined to be cause of Hinsdale fireMonadnock school board non-public vote sparks transparency questionsCity will negotiate lease for corporate hangar at airport Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No