Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Saturday

Football

Monadnock football at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hinsdale boys soccer vs. Epping, 3 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hinsdale girls soccer vs. Epping, 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

No. 1 Franklin Pierce vs. Southern Conn. State, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Keene State women’s soccer vs. UMass-Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Franklin Pierce women’s soccer vs. New Haven, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Keene State volleyball vs. UMass-Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Franklin Pierce volleyball vs. Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Swimming

Keene State women vs. Stonehill, Colby-Sawyer, 1 p.m.

Golf

Franklin Pierce women’s golf at NE10 Championship

Cross Country

Franklin Pierce cross country at Lewis Crossover

Tennis

Franklin Pierce women’s tennis vs. Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Ice Hockey

Franklin Pierce women at Mercyhurst, 2:05 p.m.

Sunday

Field Hockey

Franklin Pierce field hockey vs. Assumption, 11 a.m.

Keene State field hockey at No. 6 Babson, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Franklin Pierce men’s tennis at Fordham, 3 p.m.

Franklin Pierce women’s tennis at Le Moyne, 4 p.m.

Golf

Franklin Pierce women’s golf at NE10 Championship

