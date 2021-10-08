Area Sports Schedule, Oct. 9-10 Sentinel Staff Oct 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SaturdayFootballMonadnock football at Campbell, 2 p.m. Boys SoccerHinsdale boys soccer vs. Epping, 3 p.m.Girls SoccerHinsdale girls soccer vs. Epping, 1 p.m.Men’s SoccerNo. 1 Franklin Pierce vs. Southern Conn. State, 7 p.m.Women’s SoccerKeene State women’s soccer vs. UMass-Dartmouth, 1 p.m.Franklin Pierce women’s soccer vs. New Haven, 4 p.m.VolleyballKeene State volleyball vs. UMass-Dartmouth, 1 p.m.Franklin Pierce volleyball vs. Stonehill, 1 p.m.SwimmingKeene State women vs. Stonehill, Colby-Sawyer, 1 p.m. GolfFranklin Pierce women’s golf at NE10 ChampionshipCross CountryFranklin Pierce cross country at Lewis CrossoverTennisFranklin Pierce women’s tennis vs. Stonehill, 1 p.m.Ice HockeyFranklin Pierce women at Mercyhurst, 2:05 p.m.SundayField HockeyFranklin Pierce field hockey vs. Assumption, 11 a.m.Keene State field hockey at No. 6 Babson, 1 p.m.TennisFranklin Pierce men’s tennis at Fordham, 3 p.m.Franklin Pierce women’s tennis at Le Moyne, 4 p.m.GolfFranklin Pierce women’s golf at NE10 Championship Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Franklin Pierce Football Tennis Politics Sport Mathematics Field Hockey Golf Volleyball Ne10 Championship Recommended for you Click the Image Below to Purchase Tickets for the Extraordinary Women Event Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJaffrey woman sentenced for falsifying evidence in Keene man's slayingPolice: Keene man set fire inside Swanzey cruiser after arrestWoman seriously injured in Rindge crash ThursdayWalpole crash sends four to the hospital SaturdayPaper shortage hits American retailers when they need it mostBrattleboro police seek information on bank robberyPatrick Ryan HallExperts: Area case points to deficiencies in court-ordered safeguards against violenceFederal judge throws out area residents’ mask lawsuitFall takes center stage in Keene at first Harvest Festival Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No