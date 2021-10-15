AreaSportsSchedule
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Saturday

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Keene vs. Salem, 6 p.m. (at KSC)

Men’s Soccer

Keene State vs. UMass-Boston, 1 p.m.

Franklin Pierce vs. Bentley, 4 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Keene State at UMass-Boston, 11 a.m.

Franklin Pierce vs. Adelphi, 7 p.m.

Football

Franklin Pierce football at Pace, 1 p.m.

Cross Country

ConVal, Conant at Black Bear Invitational, 10 a.m.

Keene State women at Caroline Grape Memorial Race, 10 a.m.

Keene State men at Connecticut College Invitational, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Franklin Pierce at New Haven, 1 p.m.

Keene State at UMass-Boston, 2 p.m.

Field Hockey

Franklin Pierce at Mercy, 11 a.m.

Keene State at Framingham State, 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey

Franklin Pierce women vs. Holy Cross, 3 p.m.

Swimming

Keene State at Roger Williams Invitational, 11 a.m.

Golf

Franklin Pierce men at Le Moyne Fall Invitational

Sunday

Tennis

Franklin Pierce men at Post, 1 p.m.

