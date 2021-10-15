Area Sports Schedule, Oct. 16-17 Oct 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 Updated 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SaturdayBoys SoccerFall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m. Girls SoccerKeene vs. Salem, 6 p.m. (at KSC)Men’s SoccerKeene State vs. UMass-Boston, 1 p.m.Franklin Pierce vs. Bentley, 4 p.m.Women’s SoccerKeene State at UMass-Boston, 11 a.m.Franklin Pierce vs. Adelphi, 7 p.m.FootballFranklin Pierce football at Pace, 1 p.m.Cross CountryConVal, Conant at Black Bear Invitational, 10 a.m.Keene State women at Caroline Grape Memorial Race, 10 a.m. Keene State men at Connecticut College Invitational, 10 a.m.VolleyballFranklin Pierce at New Haven, 1 p.m.Keene State at UMass-Boston, 2 p.m.Field HockeyFranklin Pierce at Mercy, 11 a.m.Keene State at Framingham State, 7 p.m.Ice HockeyFranklin Pierce women vs. Holy Cross, 3 p.m.SwimmingKeene State at Roger Williams Invitational, 11 a.m.GolfFranklin Pierce men at Le Moyne Fall InvitationalSundayTennisFranklin Pierce men at Post, 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Franklin Pierce Football Politics Sport Zoology Invitational Men Black Bear Woman Cross Country Recommended for you Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMeteor entering atmosphere likely behind loud boom heard SundayService with sparkle: Keene's Courtney Elliott brings cheer to the checkout lineMonadnock middle/high school switches to remote learningVermont authorities investigating suspicious fires in PutneyClaremont woman quit job at Dartmouth-Hitchcock to avoid COVID vaccineThe Sentinel to recognize 10 area Extraordinary WomenKeene man indicted on sexual assault chargeProtection order against mayoral challenger bars contact with city employeeMonadnock school community remembers special teacher who touched many livesBrattleboro tenants, landlords still divided on security deposit cap Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No