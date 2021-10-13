AreaSportsSchedule
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Boys Soccer

Keene boys soccer at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Hinsdale boys soccer at Mount Royal, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hinsdale girls soccer at Mount Royal, 3 p.m.

Fall Mountain girls soccer at Stevens, 7 p.m.

Unified Soccer

ConVal unified soccer vs. Bow, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Fall Mountain volleyball at Mascoma Valley, 5 p.m.

Keene volleyball at Goffstown, 6:15 p.m.

Keene State volleyball at Castleton, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey

Conant field hockey vs. Hopkinton, 4 p.m.

Franklin Pierce field hockey vs. Saint Anselm, 6 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Keene State men’s soccer vs. Castleton, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Keene State women’s soccer at Castleton, 7 p.m.

Franklin Pierce at Southern Connecticut State, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you