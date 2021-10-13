Area Sports Schedule, Oct. 13 Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys SoccerKeene boys soccer at Salem, 4:30 p.m.Hinsdale boys soccer at Mount Royal, 4:30 p.m. Girls SoccerHinsdale girls soccer at Mount Royal, 3 p.m.Fall Mountain girls soccer at Stevens, 7 p.m.Unified SoccerConVal unified soccer vs. Bow, 4 p.m.VolleyballFall Mountain volleyball at Mascoma Valley, 5 p.m. Keene volleyball at Goffstown, 6:15 p.m.Keene State volleyball at Castleton, 7 p.m.Field HockeyConant field hockey vs. Hopkinton, 4 p.m.Franklin Pierce field hockey vs. Saint Anselm, 6 p.m.Men’s SoccerKeene State men’s soccer vs. Castleton, 7 p.m.Women’s SoccerKeene State women’s soccer at Castleton, 7 p.m.Franklin Pierce at Southern Connecticut State, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Volleyball Field Hockey Politics Keene Franklin Pierce Hinsdale Royal Recommended for you Click the Image Below to Purchase Tickets for the Extraordinary Women Event Read more about the nominees Vote here! Vote for the Sentinel Player of the Week! You voted: Austin Morris, Keene football Ian Post, ConVal cross country Bailee Soucia, Monadnock girls soccer Logan Schmitt and Connor Holbrook, Keene bass fishing Vote View Results Back Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMeteor entering atmosphere likely behind loud boom heard SundayService with sparkle: Keene's Courtney Elliott brings cheer to the checkout lineWoman seriously injured in Rindge crash ThursdayPatrick Ryan HallVermont authorities investigating suspicious fires in PutneyClaremont woman quit job at Dartmouth-Hitchcock to avoid COVID vaccineJaffrey woman sentenced for falsifying evidence in Keene man's slayingMonadnock middle/high school switches to remote learningKeene man indicted on sexual assault chargeDriver uninjured in tractor trailer crash in Sullivan Thursday night Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No