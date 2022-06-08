We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
If you want to integrate mindfulness in your life, then you basically need to take little pauses throughout the day to breathe.
When you say the word “PAUSE” it should tell your brain that you need to stop it from overthinking things and feeling distracted, stressed out, angry or annoyed.
Just take a deep breath in for five seconds, and then release and exhale for five seconds. You can do it anywhere, anytime, no matter what. The more you integrate it, the more you notice your own PAUSE moments and, as a result, the more peaceful you feel.
For example, take a moment to pause in the long line at the grocery store, bank or post office. As people are getting irritated and rolling their eyes to communicate how long it’s taking, you can take a PAUSE moment and just notice the air flowing into your body. Breathe in and out.
Take a PAUSE driving to work if the driver in front of you keeps pressing on the brakes and you are starting to get irritated. PAUSE. Breathe in and out.
Take a PAUSE as you are cooking, while the kids are running around in the house with a ball and you are about to lose it. PAUSE. Breathe in and out.
Take a PAUSE before you enter a meeting, if right before then your co-worker said something really emotionally draining and you feel distracted. PAUSE. Breathe in and out.
Take a PAUSE before you make your next phone call if you start to feel overwhelmed with all the calls you still have to make and things you have to do. PAUSE. Breathe in and out.
As you keep integrating pauses in your life you transform into a calm, peaceful individual who lives in the moment. You create a world of “PAUSabilities” unique to you that creates a stress-free, happy and peaceful life wherever you are in the world.