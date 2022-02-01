Author to discuss poems about slavery in NYC
Actor and poet David Mills will read from and discuss his award-winning poetry collection, “Boneyarn,” via Zoom Wednesday at 7 p.m. The poetry collection focuses on slavery in New York City.
Mills has published two full-length poetry collections in addition to “Boneyarn.” Vermont Humanities Council is also offering a free 90-minute creative writing workshop with Mills via Zoom on Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. The workshop will use prompts about slavery in New York City to encourage participants to write their own poems on the subject.
The event is part of the First Wednesday lecture series, a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries. This talk is sponsored by the Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro.
To register for the event, which includes an opportunity for questions by attendees, go to https://www.vermonthumanities.org/event/digital-boneyarn-new-york-slavery-poems/.
The First Wednesdays series is held in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. For more information, call 802-254-5290.
Keene library to present Valentine-themed concert
Keene Public Library will host a concert in celebration of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m., in its Cohen Hall.
The Becker Sisters — Kirsten Becker, pianist, and Alyssa Becker, soprano — will perform an evening of stirring love songs and nostalgic jazz standards. The program will feature works by Puccini, Schubert and Cole Porter as well as original compositions by Kirsten Becker. The sister duo has been entertaining audiences since 2018; their debut album, “Love and Thought,” was released in December.
Keene Public Library is at 60 Winter St. Information: Gail Zachariah at 603-352-0157 or gzachariah@KeeneNH.gov; or visit https://keenenh.gov/keene-public-library/.
Restoration of house in France is topic of talk
The Mariposa Museum in Peterborough will host a free event called “Cette Vieille Maison (This Old House)” on Feb. 2 at 3 p.m.
Nancy Roberts of Peterborough will discuss how she and her late husband restored a house in St. Martin de Ribérac, a small village in the Dordogne department of southwest France, and how it became her home for more than 20 years.
The event is the first in a series of free, in-person “Mariposa Afternoons” events at the Mariposa Museum, 26 Main St., Peterborough. Masks and proof of vaccination are required to attend.
Information: info@mariposamuseum.org, 603-924-4555 or https://www.mariposamuseum.org.