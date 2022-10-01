Hometown: Grew up in Fitchburg, Mass.; lives in Keene
Family: Husband, Rick Davis (17 years); parents Sally Collins of Rindge and Darrell Williams of Florida; pet German shepherd Abby
Occupation: Works in human resources at Residential Resources in Keene; leader/singer of The Shana Stack Band
Education: Keene State College, Mount Wachusett Community College, Fitchburg High School
Music awards: New England Music Awards Band of the Year (multi-genre) and Country Band of the Year; the Independent Country Music Association’s Country Band of the Year and Fans Choice Award; World’s Best Indie Band by Wiles Magazine; Country Artist of the Year by the Limelight Music Awards; Live Act of the Year by the Limelight Music Awards; Country Band of the Year by Cider Magazine.
From the N.H. Country Music Association: Female Vocalist of the Year; Female Entertainer of the Year; Vocal Duo of the Year; CD of the Year, “Can’t Slow Down.”
From the Northeast Invitational Country Showdown: Female Entertainer of the Year; Duo of the Year.
Question: What was it like when “Gram” moved in with you and your husband, Rick, as she battled dementia?
Answer: “It’s funny, she came up to drop off some Christmas stuff that first weekend (we closed on a house in Keene) and she never left. She parked her car and she never drove again.”
On the course of her life:“I focused on things I was doing, where I wanted to go and thought I’ll have kids later. One day I woke up and I’m like, ‘Oh no!’ It’s OK, I’m happy with how my life turned out. As Rick said, ‘We don’t need kids, we adopted your grandmother.’ ”
