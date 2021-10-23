Age: 42

Hometown: Born in Hanover; raised in Keene; Brooklyn resident since 2006

Family: Wife, Lisa Khandhar, an attorney with the Office for Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Education; son Zubin

Occupation: Jazz musician, pianist, accordionist, electric keyboardist and composer

Education: Bachelor of Arts, jazz studies, Purchase College-SUNY

