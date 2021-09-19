A Massachusetts woman who was struck and run over by a vehicle in Keene Thursday night was in critical condition Saturday evening, according to Haley Bridger, a spokeswoman for Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
Danielle Bratton, 29, of North Andover, Mass., was crossing Key Road just after 9 p.m. near the intersection with Winchester Street. While she was doing so, a pickup truck that had just turned onto Key Road attempted to make a U-turn to access the Sunoco gas station, according to a news release from Keene police.
As the truck — a Chevy Equinox being driven by Christopher McGee, 46, of Swanzey — rounded the turn, Bratton was struck by the front-end passenger side, police said. She was then pulled under the truck as it continued to the gas station, according to the release.
With serious injuries to her legs and lower body, Bratton was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene before being flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, police said. An update on her condition was not immediately available Monday morning.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money to help with Bratton's medical expenses, which had brought in more than $3,000 as of Monday morning. The GoFundMe description says that she suffered extensive injuries and has a long road to recovery.
McGee was fully cooperative as police were investigating the incident, according to the release, which said these efforts remained ongoing Friday. On Monday morning, Sgt. Collin Zamore said neither speed nor alcohol are considered to be contributing factors.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Keene police Lt. Jason Short at 357-9820.