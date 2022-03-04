a key supplier of the country’s electricity. A regional military leader said nuclear safety at the site was “ensured as of now,” while local authorities said firefighters extinguished the blaze in the early morning hours.
Washington and Kyiv said there had been no increase in radiation levels, while President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of “nuclear terror.” The White House demanded that the Kremlin halt military activities near the power plant.
Russia and Ukraine said they had agreed to limited local cease-fires to facilitate “humanitarian corridors,” as several cities in Ukraine’s south warned that they were running out of supplies. The U.N. refugee agency said more than 1 million people had fled Ukraine, and at least 249 civilians had been killed. It cautioned that the true toll was likely “considerably higher” because of the difficulty of conducting accurate counts in war zones.
World leaders expressed concern and condemnation over the attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, with calls for an end to military operations around the plant.
President Joe Biden expressed support for Zelensky’s stance that Russia should let firefighters and emergency responders into the plant, according to a White House readout of their phone call Thursday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would call an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting, while Canada’s Justin Trudeau “called on Russia to immediately end all military activities in the area,” according to a statement. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne tweeted that the attack demonstrated the “recklessness & dangers of Putin’s war.”
The International Atomic Energy Agency likewise criticized the attack but said radiation levels have not increased in the area.
“Europe must wake up,” Zelensky said in a video message denouncing Russia’s attack on the Zaporizhzhia plant. “If there is an explosion, it is the end of everything.”
On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow was “taking every measure” to maintain the safety of the plant, as well as the abandoned site in Chernobyl, where a nuclear disaster in 1986 forced residents to evacuate and which fell under Russian control last week.
After Russian forces captured the Zaporizhzhia plant, the mayor of the nearby city issued an awkward video statement assuring that the situation was under control, an address Ukraine’s national atomic energy company said may have been made under duress.
Even China, which has been at pains not to criticize Russia’s actions in Ukraine, expressed concern over the fighting around the plant.
“China attaches great importance to the issue of nuclear security, and is therefore seriously concerned about the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine briefing Friday.
He added that China would keep a close watch on developments and called on all parties to exercise restraint.
Concerns about a potential nuclear disaster at the plant roiled Asian markets Friday, as Japan’s Nikkei index hit its lowest level since late 2020. Japan’s Topix fell by about 2 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped by 2.5 percent and China’s CSI 300 by 1.2 percent.
Analysis of satellite imagery by U.S. firm Maxar Technologies shows the extent of the devastation wrought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with bridges and roads damaged and homes destroyed in towns and cities across the country.
In Chernihiv, a strategic northern city on a highway that links Ukraine’s border to Kyiv where a fierce battle has been waged in recent days, the images showed damaged roads, bridges and homes. Some factories appear to have been leveled.
On Friday, Chernihiv’s regional authority said in a Facebook post that strikes killed 47 people, including nine women.
Previous images showed that a massive convoy of Russian ground forces was heading toward Kyiv, drawing within 20 miles of the center of the capital. The convoy has made limited headway since Monday, Western defense officials said.
In Russia, the last independent news and radio stations folded this week as journalists and other newsroom staffers left their positions to flee their country as the war against Ukraine intensifies.
TV Rain suspended its coverage Thursday, its director general, Natalya Sindeeva, announced in a statement on the station’s website and on the air.
“We need strength to exhale and understand how to work further,” she said. “We really hope that we will return to the air and continue to work.”
Russia blocked access to the station and declared it and fellow news station Radio Echo as foreign agents for using “war” and “invasion” — terms banned by the Kremlin — in their coverage of the attack on Ukraine, the New Yorker reported.
The blocking of TV Rain portended danger for its editor in chief, Tikhon Dzyadko, who left Russia with his family as some staffers received threats, according to Current Time TV.
Radio Echo, also known as Echo of Moscow, shut down Thursday based on the decision of its board of directors, a day after Russia pushed broadcasting barriers against TV Rain’s website and social accounts, CNN reported.
The radio station found itself facing immense scrutiny from Russia’s prosecutor general over its coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NBC News reported. The last seconds of TV Rain’s broadcast, after one of its journalists walked off reportedly saying “No war,” was of a black-and-white broadcast of “Swan Lake.” The choice was a nod to state television playing the performance in 1991 when the Soviet Union was on the edge of collapsing, according to NBC News.