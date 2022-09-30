hurricane. It is expected to slam into South Carolina today.

Flooding across a wide swath of Florida’s hard-hit coastal counties made rescue missions slow and challenging, officials said, offering widely varying estimates of a death toll. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said early Thursday that “hundreds” may have lost their lives to the wrath of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm. Later, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said two people had been confirmed dead, and it was not yet clear whether the storm was to blame. President Biden, who declared the state a major disaster area, warned of “substantial loss of life.”

