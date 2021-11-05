Area ARP allocations by school district By Molly Bolan Sentinel Staff Molly Bolan Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save District: ARP allocation; number of students who experienced homelessness in 2019-20Chesterfield: $898.95; twoConVal: $14,316.28; 41 Fall Mountain Regional: $12,066.72; 11Harrisville: $141.75; zeroHinsdale: $5,474.68; 10Jaffrey-Rindge: $12,007.18; 44Keene: $23,003.07; 71 Marlborough: $1,893.13; twoMarlow: $211.44; zeroMonadnock Regional: $13,276.86; 26Nelson: $1,067.03; 4Stoddard: $433.66; oneWestmoreland: $656.59; twoWinchester: $10,191.43; 29Source: N.H. Department of Education Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Allocation Arp Memory Department Of Education Homelessness Student Two School District Molly Bolan Follow Molly Bolan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Find searchable Keene Sentinel editions from 1799 to 1945 here, through a project by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Extraordinary Women 2021 See stories, photos, videos and the magazine celebrating this year's Extraordinary Women winners! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJoshua Ryder DrukeSouthern Vermont fires under investigation by State PolicePolice: Winchester woman stole nearly $10K from pickle festivalCouncilors hear cases for dog park, disc-golf course at former Keene campgroundKeene-based Works Cafe to open new location in upstate New YorkKeene election results, Nov. 2Antrim teen sentenced to at least 50 years for killing fatherThree injured in Route 12 crash in Westmoreland ThursdayChristine Mae ArcherCindy J. Tedford Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No