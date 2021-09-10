DOVER — A surge in COVID-19 cases is overwhelming the staff at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Only a few months ago, Wentworth-Douglass staff reported zero coronavirus cases. In the past week, officials said, the hospital has been consistently over 100 percent capacity in its Emergency Department. On Wednesday the hospital reached 140 percent of capacity in the department as the delta variant of the virus has led to rising numbers nationally.
On Wednesday, the hospital admitted 20 COVID-19 patients, including 18 who were unvaccinated. The ED has a total of 33 beds among the hospital’s total of 178 beds, according to officials.
Stacey Savage, a registered nurse and clinical director of emergency services at WDH, said it’s a combination of COVID cases and other patients forcing the hospital to stretch its resources.
She said hospitals across the country are facing the same issue.
“COVID cases are a fair share of what we are seeing,” she said. “We have definitely seen more of an uptick recently, and vaccination is what is going to save us. But we are also seeing people who have delayed care and are now coming in sicker than they expected to be.”
Nurses and other health-care personnel pride themselves on the care they give, but Savage said she is seeing more people, nurses and other staff leaving the profession than ever before in her 20-plus-year career.
“I am most concerned about health-care workers,” Savage said. “They are exhausted by the numbers of people we are seeing but also exhausted emotionally and mentally. They are concerned about contracting the virus. They are concerned for their families and their patients. They are leaving the profession.”
COVID cases around New Hampshire
New Hampshire health officials announced Thursday there were 140 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There have been more than 1,700 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.
There were also 522 new positive test results announced Thursday, giving the state 3,079 active cases and a pandemic total of 110,779. There have been 1,436 deaths.
New Hampshire’s most recent numbers on vaccinations show about 54 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated and 59 percent have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Citing the rise in COVID cases and the taxing challenges hospitals are seeing, Savage urged people to get vaccinated.
“We know the vaccine works,” she said. “It dampens the effects for those who still might get it. Those who do not are going to come in here very sick.”
Since the pandemic has been happening for more than a year and half, Savage said they know more about COVID-19 and are able offer the full scope of patient services safely.
She said the public can help, too.
“If you are experiencing a medical illness that can be addressed by your doctor, or an urgent care, go there instead of coming to the emergency department,” Savage said. “Also, we need the support of the community. We go into health care because we care, because we want to care for you. If it takes a little longer than you think it should, please be patient and know we will be there. It’s not because we don’t care. We will do the best we can to provide care. Come here if you need to. We want that. But be patient and kind.”
Sentinel staff contributed updates to this story.
