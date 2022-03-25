LEBANON — The Lebanon City Council narrowly rescinded the city’s indoor mask mandate this week, removing the requirement in the Upper Valley’s commercial hub.
Mayor Tim McNamara said he believes Lebanon was the last municipality in the state with a mask mandate in place. The vote was 5-4; the change went into effect Thursday.
“Everyone around us is unmasked,” McNamara said at Wednesday’s council meeting. “I feel like we’re on a very small island in the middle of a very large ocean.”
A map issued by the state in late February shows Lebanon as one of eight municipalities in New Hampshire with a mask mandate remaining. Most or all have since been rescinded or allowed to expire.
Lebanon’s is the last mandate left on the New Hampshire side of the Upper Valley, after Hanover and Enfield ended theirs earlier this month.
Private businesses can still require masks if they choose.
Lebanon also was one of the last municipalities in the Granite State to end its mask mandate in mid-2021; the council allowed it to expire in June before restoring it Sept. 1.
The public hearing and council debate lasted nearly an hour with arguments from both sides that echoed much of what has been repeated for the past two years of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, with COVID-19 infection rates declining and hospitals seeing fewer patients suffering severe illness, Lebanon City Health Officer Calvin Hunnewell told the council he could no longer support a mask mandate based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.